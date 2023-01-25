RHOBH Alum Defends Lisa Vanderpump After Former Co-Star Says She Has No Real Friends

Joyce Giraud defended Lisa Vanderpump on social media.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who has remained close with Vanderpump, reacted to a commenter on Twitter who asked her, “@joycegiraud can you clear something up for us…@TeddiMellencamp says LVP doesn’t have any actual friends?”

“Not true!” Giraud fired back. “She just chooses to surround herself with real ones like I do @LisaVanderpump.”

Vanderpump replied to Giraud’s comment with, “I love you.”

Teddi Mellencamp Claimed Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Have Any “Real” Friendships While Discussing Her Reaction To Lisa Rinna’s Exit From RHOBH

Teddi Mellencamp has been opinionated about Vanderpump’s reaction to Lisa Rinna’s departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” After Rinna announced her exit from the Bravo reality show in January 2023, Mellencamp spoke out about the SUR owner’s not-so-cryptic “Ding Dong” tweet that compared Rinna to the witch on “The Wizard of Oz.”

“What really pissed me off more than anything …. was this tweet,” Mellencamp said on her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast in January 2023. “First off, that’s what everybody said when she (Vanderpump) was gone. And the reason she doesn’t have any actual real friendships that can be sustained is because she cares more about ‘likes’ on Twitter than she does about people.”

Lisa Vanderpump Revealed Who She Is Still Friends With From the Real Housewives World

Vanderpump was a star on RHOBH for nine seasons, but her friendships with many of her co-stars faltered by the time she left the franchise in 2019.

Giraud, who only appeared in Season 4 of RHOBH, has remained a close friend of Vanderpump. After celebrating Vanderpump’s birthday in 2021, Giraud shared a video of her and pal Elaina Alain each giving Vanderpump a kiss on the cheek, with the caption, “Gorgeous evening celebrating you babe surrounded with so much love,”

Vanderpump previously told “The Bellas” podcast that she only keeps in touch with a few women from Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise.

“I’m very friendly with Joyce Giraud, who was only on one season,” she said. “She was almost too nice for Housewives. She’s just such a fabulous woman so I’m very good friends with her. I speak to [Camille Grammer]. I occasionally speak to [Taylor Armstrong]. The rest of them? No. … I hoped it wouldn’t be that way because I believed that I had authentic friendships.”

Vanderpump previously addressed her fall-out with Kyle Richards amid the RHOBH season 9 “PuppyGate” drama, during which she kicked Richards out of her house during an argument.

“You don’t need some of your supposedly best friends standing in your kitchen screaming at you that you’re a liar,” Vanderpump told The Daily Mail of her final blowout with Richards.

And in January 2023, Lisa Rinna told Interview magazine she has “zero” relationship with Vanderpump. “There’s zippo, zip, zilch,” she said.

But Vanderpump has made a new Real Housewives friendship since leaving the show. In October 2021 she posed with Garcelle Beauvais at a charity event at her West Hollywood bar, TomTom. The two formed a fast friendship that has nothing to do with the Housewives.

In 2022, Beauvais told The Daily Dish that her friendship with Vanderpump developed in an “organic” way. “We don’t even talk about Housewives, her and I,” she said. “We don’t even talk about it. She’s not on the show. What’s there to talk about?”

