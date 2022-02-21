Fans Think Lisa Vanderpump’s Ex Looks Just Like Ken Todd

A flashback photo of Lisa Vanderpump‘s ex has surfaced and fans think he looks like Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd.

A Reddit thread titled “This Is The Guy LVP Ditched For Ken: World Champion Water Skier Lucky Lowe” shared a flashback photo of Vanderpump’s ex and it caught the eye of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans for the similarities to her current husband.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Lisa Vanderpump ‘Has a Type’ After Photo of Ex Lucky Lowe Surfaces

Virtually identical #RHOBH Lisa Vanderpump has a type pic.twitter.com/jvoIQ5JYbF — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) February 21, 2022

Fans took to Twitter to compare world champion water skier, Lucky Lowe, to Vanderpump’s husband of more than 40 years.

“That is hilarious,” someone wrote on the Reddit thread . “I remember in Season 1 or 2 of VPR Ken said, ‘you only had two lovers before me. The blind guy and the water skier’ and for some reason I always thought he was joking.”

“This is too funny. Guy even has the same hairstyle as Ken,” someone else wrote.



“You are right, she has a type. Wow!” someone else commented on the thread.

“LMAO literally thought it was Ken,” someone wrote. “say what you will about LVP but no one can deny those two are couple goals.”