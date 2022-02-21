Fans Think Lisa Vanderpump’s Ex Looks Just Like Ken Todd

A flashback photo of Lisa Vanderpump‘s ex has surfaced and fans think he looks like Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd.
A Reddit thread titled “This Is The Guy LVP Ditched For Ken: World Champion Water Skier Lucky Lowe” shared a flashback photo of Vanderpump’s ex and it caught the eye of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans for the similarities to her current husband.
Fans Think Lisa Vanderpump ‘Has a Type’ After Photo of Ex Lucky Lowe Surfaces
“This is too funny. Guy even has the same hairstyle as Ken,” someone else wrote.
“You are right, she has a type. Wow!” someone else commented on the thread.
“LMAO literally thought it was Ken,” someone wrote. “say what you will about LVP but no one can deny those two are couple goals.”
“Well she definitely has a type! Looks like a young Ken,” someone else wrote. Another fan agreed writing, “If you told me this was young Ken I’d believe you.”
“omg they’re freakin twins hahaha hilarious,” someone wrote.
“They look like real-life Ken dolls,” another fan wrote.
Lisa Vanderpump Used to Water Ski and Even Appeared in a Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Commercial
Watching @LisaVanderpump water-ski is a spiritual experience 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/U8SG2exBBi
A fan shared a flashback of Vanderpump from her water skiing days on Twitter. According to a vintage issue of Water Ski magazine, the commercial is circa 1982 and was listed in the highlight for that year.
“Kelloggs produced a commercial with a water skiing theme for the British airwaves starring superstar Lucky Lowe’s former girlfriend, Lisa Vanderpump,” the magazine said at the time.
Lowe was inducted into the Water Ski and Wake Sports Foundations Hall of Fame in 2009.
“At the time of his induction Lowe was competing in Masters Men slalom, and was the defending Masters Men national slalom champion with a score of 2 buoys at 41 feet off. He also was operating the ski school he opened more than 20 years prior in Lake Alfred, Fla., where he resides with his wife, Jennifer, and son, Chance,” his bio on the organization’s website reads.
According to Vanderpump, she married Todd in 1981 before she even knew she was in love.
“I think it was after we got married,” Vanderpump said when Todd asked her when she knew she loved him. “Because I think I was so desperate to marry someone and then you came along.”
The pair met in London and were engaged six weeks later, and married three months after that, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
“A couple of weeks into our honeymoon I thought — I quite like this guy,” Vanderpump said in her Insider interview.
The pair have been married for more than 40 years, have two children together, and she recently welcomed her first grandchild.
