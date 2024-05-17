RHONJ Star Margaret Josephs Says ‘Big Bomb’ Involves Louie Ruelas

Full-time “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs is sharing the “big bomb” that Teresa Giudice teased. Basically, Giudice said that Josephs is a “liar,” leaving fans wondering what that’s all about.

Well, Josephs decided to let the cat out of the bag a little early.

“Let me take the wind out of her sails. This is her big bomb. Margaret Josephs spoke to Luis’ ex, Vanessa. Big deal,” Josephs said on a May episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. She’s referring to Luis Ruelas’ ex-wife, Vanessa Reiser.

On an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” that aired in 2023, however, Josephs denied having any contact with Ruelas’ exes.

“Where was it proven that I spoke with Luis’ ex-girlfriend? I did not,” she said, according to RealityBlurb. Now, however, Josephs has admitted that she did, in fact, talk to Ruelas’ ex-girlfriend.

“It’s so ridiculous. I spoke to her. Big deal. It was nothing major. She thinks I was the one putting things out there from the beginning. I never spoke to Vanessa before I met Luis. I never spoke to him the first year he was on the show, nothing like that. After they spoke to Laura, I spoke to her maybe once or twice. That was no big deal, but after the Bo Dietl stuff, oh, I spoke to her for sure,” she added.

Josephs went on to say that the lawsuits surrounding the Dietl stuff had some people on edge and Josephs decided to speak with Ruelas’ ex to get some insight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Luis Ruelas Claimed Bo Dietl Had Been Checking Up on the RHONJ Cast

During the season 13 finale, Ruelas said that he had a friend who works as a private investigator and that he was digging up stuff on the RHONJ cast.

“Bo Dietl, who’s, like, one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group. There’s so much more,” Ruelas said on the show. This caused a great deal of backlash amongst the cast members and their husbands.

It was after these comments that Josephs did some detective work of her own, so to speak, chatting up Ruelas’ ex.

Meanwhile, Dietl released a video message on Instagram to say that Ruelas didn’t hire to find out information about the cast.

“I was never hired by Lou Ruelas for any investigation on any cast members. I want to set the story straight today,” Dietl said, later adding that Ruelas “had no right to abuse my name and tell these other people that I did investigations on them.”

Luis Ruelas’ Ex Was Denied a Restraining Order

Ruelas’ ex had filed a restraining order against him in 2023 but the judge overseeing the case denied it.

“The court not only dismissed Ms. Reiser’s complaint and denied her application for a permanent restraining order, but also found that she was ‘obsessed’ with Mr. Ruelas, continuously bothering he and his family,” Ruelas’ attorney Marco Laracca told Page Six in October 2023.

“In essence, the court held that the filing of the restraining order was akin to a publicity stunt,” Laracca continued, adding, “Louie was completely vindicated today and looks forward to putting this all behind him.”

When the lawsuit was first filed, Josephs spoke to Us Weekly about it.

“I think it’s very telling that Bo Dietl is now admitting that he has worked for Luis. I think it’s a sad state of affairs that’s all I can say. It’s pathetic,” she told the outlet.

