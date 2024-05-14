Teresa Giudice Criticized For Swearing on Her 4 Her Daughters

Teresa Giudice was criticized for a comment she made in reference to her daughters on an episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

In the season 14 episode “The Icing on the Brain Cake,” the mom of four defended her husband, Louie Ruelas, against allegations that he hired a private investigator to dig up dirt on the cast. At the RHONJ season 13 reunion, Margaret Josephs alleged that Ruelas also called her son at his workplace. She claimed that the police had a record of the threatening call.

On the May 12, 2024, episode, Giudice denied the story to co-star Jenn Fessler. “It was not true,” the RHONJ OG said as she folded her hands as if to pray. “I swear to God, on my four daughters, he did not do that.”

In a confessional, Fessler reacted to Giudice swearing on the lives of her daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audrina to get her point across. “Teresa swearing on her girls … I really want to believe her,” Fessler said when asked if she thinks Ruelas called Josephs’ son.

But others felt Giudice was out of line for using her kids as an example.

Melissa Gorga Called Teresa Giudice’s Comment ‘Ridiculous’

On the May 12,2 204 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Giudice’s estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga was asked for her reaction to “Teresa swearing on her daughters that she and Louie had nothing to do with that call to Margaret’s son.”

“I thought that was ridiculous,” Gorga told host Andy Cohen.

Fellow WWHL guest Meghan McCain also denounced Giudice’s defense. “I don’t think you should swear on your children under any circumstances, period,” the former “The View” co-host said. “I think you’re messing with weird karma and I didn’t like it.”

This isn’t the first time Giudice used her daughters in such a way. On the final part of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion in 2023, Giudice denied ever saying that her brother Joe Gorga could “do better” than his wife Melissa. “I never said that. I swear on my four daughters,” she said at the time.

Melissa Gorga Said People Need to Stop Asking if There’s a Chance Her Family Will Reconcile With Teresa Giudice

Elsewhere on WWHL, Giudice’s estrangement from her brother’s family was addressed. She told Cohen that her kids “do text” their Giudice cousins on birthdays but they don’t “hang out”

Gorga was asked if it was “a relief” that she and her sister-in-law just openly “hate” one another now and don’t acknowledge each other at all. “It’s real,” Gorga told Cohen. “Finally is what it is. The gloves are off, the masks are off. There’s no [relationship]… you might as well stop asking me. It’s not happening. I just want to be totally honest. Play your games, do whatever you want to do. It’s so over.”

Gorga admitted that it felt good to be back for season 14 after Giudice said she was never going to see her again. “Of course [it felt good],” the Envy boutique owner said. “It was like, you’re not going to like place demands.”

Cohen clarified that Giudice never threatened “if she comes back, I’m not coming back.”

“But we did hear what she said at the reunion,” Gorga replied. “I’m saying that ‘We’re never going to see you again’ and I’m like ‘No, actually here I am.’”

In an earlier interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gorga said an incident that takes place later in the season will solidify her family’s long-running feud with Giudice once and for all.

“I think the finale is so dirty and just not good,” Gorga said. “It’s just a big no-no what happened.” She also teased that the finale “puts a cork” once and for all in any chance to reconcile with Giudice and Ruelas.

