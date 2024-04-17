Margaret Josephs Weighs in on Teresa Giudice’s Picture With Taylor Swift at Coachella

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs shared her thoughts about a viral picture of her castmate Teresa Giudice.

During an April 14 U.S. Sun interview, Josephs reacted to a picture of Giudice and singer Taylor Swift, taken during the first weekend of the 23rd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. On April 15, Giudice uploaded the picture on her Instagram account with the caption, “Coachella (Teresa’s Version).” Josephs suggested she disapproved of Giudice attending the event, held the weekend of April 13, 2024.

“That’s pretty funny. When Housewives of New Jersey are hitting Coachella, I think it’s time to give it up. That’s all I have to say,” said Josephs.

Margaret Josephs Teased Information About the Upcoming 14th Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

During a February 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, alongside her castmates Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga, Josephs teased information regarding the 14th season of RHONJ.

“It’s a fabulous season. I think people are going to be very excited. And it’s a different type of season,” said Josephs.

Gorga then suggested that the show’s upcoming season will not focus on her and Giudice’s ongoing feud.

“It’s a lot about the friendships this season opposed to just the family drama. And really there’s a big switch in friendships. And people are going to surprise you,” stated the mother of three.

Margaret Josephs & Melissa Gorga Shared Their Thoughts About Jackie Goldschneider

While speaking to Access Hollywood in February 2024, Josephs and Gorga shared their thoughts about their castmate, Jackie Goldschneider. Josephs acknowledged that she and the former lawyer had a falling out while filming RHONJ season 14.

“It’s disappointing. And it’s sad. I guess she’s not who I thought she was. But that’s okay. You know, things happen. I was very sad and disappointed,” said Josephs.

Gorga also shared that she is not in the best place with Goldschneider. She stated, however, that she is not upset with Goldschneider because of her new friendship with Giudice. As fans are aware, Gorga has ceased communication with her sister-in-law because of events that transpired during the RHONJ season 13 finale.

“It really has nothing to do with [her friendship with Giudice]. I think we drifted apart a little bit but it had nothing to do with anything other than Jackie just had a change of heart on a bunch of different things. And feelings,” said Gorga.

Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice Discussed Their Dynamic in Separate Interviews

In the February 2024 Access Hollywood interview, Gorga confirmed that she and Giudice did not interact during season 14.

“We do not communicate. At all,” said Gorga.

Giudice also discussed her dynamic with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife during a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly, alongside her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice. She stated that “a lot of receipts will come forward” about the couple while filming RHONJ season 14.

“I’ve covered a lot for my brother throughout the years. And I did that because of my parents. And a lot is going to come out that you will see,” teased the mother of four.

The upcoming 14th season of RHONJ will begin airing on May 5, 2024.