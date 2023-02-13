Margaret Josephs Makes Bold Claim About RHONJ Co-Star

Margaret Josephs thinks she knows who is behind the Melissa Gorga cheating rumors and she’s speaking out about it. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star sat down with the host of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast to talk about one major storyline that is set to play out on season 13.

Page Six asked Josephs who she thought was spreading rumors about the Gorgas and she said one name with confidence: “I know Jennifer sure as hell did.” The reality star went on to say that she wishes “Teresa would have prevented it.”

The cheating rumors are thought to be the jumping off point for a major fight that occurred on the show’s finale — and the reason behind Melissa and Joe Gorga’s absence from Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice Did Something ‘Unforgivable’ to Her Brother & Sister-in-Law

Exact details about what went down on the RHONJ finale have not been revealed, but sources have spoken out about what fans can expect to see.

“Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable,” a source previously told People magazine.

In August 2022, Page Six reported that the epic finale fight was about a cheating rumor. Melissa Gorga was accused of kissing someone in New York City a few years back. The not-so-mystery guy ended up being Nick Barrotta, a longtime friend of the Gorgas, whom they both follow on Instagram.

Sources close to Barrotta denied that he did anything of the sort, telling the Daily Mail that Barrotta was “shocked someone would attempt to destroy two families.”

Heavy had reached out to Barrotta at the time, but never heard back.

Margaret Josephs Was Previously Accused of Spreading the Rumor Herself

Josephs and Melissa Gorga have built a strong friendship since Josephs joined RHONJ in 2017. However, when word first got out that the fight between families was about an infidelity rumor, Josephs’ name was brought up.

A woman named Laura Marasca Jensen, who is said to be a former friend of Josephs, told Page Six that it was actually Josephs that started the cheating chatter. Jensen told the outlet that she had actually heard the rumor directly from Josephs.

“I do not think that Margaret was telling me that to ruin Melissa’s marriage. She was gossiping — it’s what she does,” Jensen explained.

In her recent chat with Page Six, Josephs believes that Giudice would “appreciate” if Aydin tried to patch things up rather than instigate.

“I don’t know if [Aydin] feels that she can’t be nice to [the Gorgas] because she’s friends with Teresa,” she said. “But I think Teresa would appreciate Jennifer trying to get them back together like I did, as opposed to separating them.”

On the February 7, 2023, premiere of the new season, Josephs and Giudice sit down to talk things out after an incredibly rough season 12 reunion. Giudice ended up apologizing to Josephs and the two agreed to build a friendship, moving on from the past.

However, that doesn’t last. Both Giudice and Josephs have been talking about each other in various interviews. For example, word got out that Josephs left Giudice’s wedding early and Giudice told E! News, that “if she was supporting Melissa, she should have never came at all.”

