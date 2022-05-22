Margaret Josephs Says Luis Ruelas Loves RHONJ Fame

Margaret Josephs spoke out about Teresa Giudice’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas, and the perception that he doesn’t like the attention he has received since joining her on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

The RHONJ co-stars had a season-long feud that was spawned when Josephs pointed out the questionable past of Ruelas, which includes a controversial video of him at a male bonding retreat and rumors of a violent past, according to Page Six. “Louie did not sign up for this,” Giudice said in a confessional last season. “To be antagonized, to be questioned, anything. I’m in the public eye, not Louie.”

On the RHONJ season 12 season finale, Ruelas became agitated as Giudice argued with her co-stars in his defense, and at one point said he was “done” with dealing with the drama and ordered her to leave with him. “Let’s go I wanna get out of here…this is too much,” Ruelas told Giudice. “I’ve worked hard. You don’t have to work a day in your life. How lucky is that? Let’s move into our 15,000 square-foot house, alright?”

Giudice’s co-stars weighed in on Ruelas’ behavior during a May 2022 episode of the RHONJ-After Show. Dolores Catania liked that the businessman told Giudice that he was going to “save” her from all of the drama and that she doesn’t have to work if she doesn’t want to.

Melissa Gorga agreed. “He was just looking at her like, ‘Why do we have to answer to anybody or do this? We actually don’t,’” she said. “And he’s right. They don’t have to. They could truly not do this if they don’t want to.”

But Josephs had a different take on the situation.

Margaret Josephs Said Luis Ruelas Enjoys the Attention He Gets On RHONJ

On the aftershow, Josephs revealed she disagrees with her co-stars on the knight in shining armor angle for Ruelas.

“That would be nice if that was true,” she said of Ruelas. “But that’s not true. He’s a d*** swinger.” The “Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget” author said that if Ruelas really didn’t think Giudice should work so hard he wouldn’t push her “to do an appearance for $7,500.”

“If he really meant that, she wouldn’t be upset all the time and this would not be the story,” Josephs added. “He wouldn’t be so angry, upset and they would be jetting off.”

“I think he loves this more than she does,” Josephs said of Ruelas’ newfound life in the spotlight.

Jackie Goldschneider also chimed in to note that if Giudice really wanted to “save” her man from the spotlight, she would walk away from the show. She added that she doesn’t think Giudice or Ruelas will ever do that—even for the sake of their relationship.

Margaret Josephs Previously said She Loves Luis Ruelas More Than She Loves Teresa Giudice

While Josephs’ comments about Ruelas seem a little harsh, she has come to his defense in the past. While speaking on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast in May 2022, Josephs said everyone wanted Ruelas to “win.”

Amid her tension with Giudice, Josephs added, “Truthfully, at this point, I love [Luis] 10 times more than I love her.”

“I don’t want to hurt him under any circumstance,” she said. “And he’s much sweeter to me than she is. At this point, he is much sweeter to me than she is. I don’t know what it is, but he’s much easier to talk to after the fact.

Josephs also told Entertainment Tonight, that Giudice really needed to take responsibility for putting Ruelas in the spotlight, which is what caused the information about his past to be unearthed.

