Former Real Housewives Star Spotted Filming for New Season

A former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star is making a return for the upcoming season.

In an Instagram post shared on the @QueensofBravoPlus fan account, footage from an RHOSLC girls’ trip revealed that OG Mary Cosby is back and filming for season 4. In 2022, Cosby took a hiatus from the show following a controversial second season.

In the clip, women from the franchise were seen walking into what appeared to be a restaurant during a trip to Palm Springs. Cosby was wearing sunglasses and a hat as the group approached the check-in desk. In addition to Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Angie Katsaneves will all be back next season.

Fans reacted to the footage that showed Cosby filming with the cast, and it’s no surprise that reviews were mixed.

“Yaaaassssssss I’m elated Miss Mary is back,” one fan wrote of the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church First Lady.

“Wow, Bravo must be desperate. She did not face the hot seat at the reunion and I thought if you don’t show up they are out,” another wrote.

Mary Cosby’s Co-Stars Previously Teased Her Return

Cosby’s two-season RHOSLC stint was riddled with controversy. In addition to her controversial church, which was likened to some as a “cult,” she made racially offensive comments about her co-stars Jennie Nguyen and Jen Shah during season 2, according to People. Cosby later apologized for her “reckless” comments about her co-stars.

In February 2023, Page Six teased that Cosby would return to RHOSLC for season 4. A source told the outlet that Cosby decided on her own to skip season 3 – and the season 2 reunion – but that after taking the time away she “wanted to come back.”

On her “Wild Rose” podcast, co-star Whitney Rose also teased rumors of “old faces coming back” to the show, according to ShowBiz CheatSheet. And Heather Gay also confirmed that the rumors about Cosby’s return were true. “Yes. All of it, yes,” Gay said in February 2023.

A source for People said it’s “not yet known” whether Cosby will be “a friend or a full-time cast member” on the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show.

Mary Cosby Revealed Why She Skipped the RHOSLC Season 2 Reunion

When Cosby decided to skip the RHOSLC season 2 reunion at the last minute, host Andy Cohen did not hide his disappointment. In a clip from his “Radio Andy” radio show, Cohen said he had spoken to Cosby and “got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.” The Bravo host noted that he dislikes when cast members no-show for reunion tapings because “you allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture.”

“I would much rather hear from her and the truth of the matter is, she was a big part of the success of this show,” he said of Cosby at the time. “She’s been an integral part of the show, so if she doesn’t want to come back to the show that’s one thing, but I would’ve liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head held high and then make the decision.”

Cosby later explained why she skipped the RHOSLC reunion. In an interview posted by Brough Chat, she claimed the show was edited to be “one-sided.”

“I did not go to the reunion because I was not about to sit there and be beat up from one side of the story and of the narrative,” Cosby said. “They wanted me to go off at the reunion and answer all these one-sided questions that I didn’t even see coming and I said ‘I’m not doing it.’”

