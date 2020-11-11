Real Housewives Star Accused of Racism

Even though The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are new to Bravo, don’t underestimate the drama that’s about to come! In a sneak peek trailer posted by Bravo, viewers got a taste of what’s ahead on the new franchise.

During the trailer, it looks like there will be tension between new stars Jen Shah and Mary Cosby. In what looks to be like an explosive dinner, Shah accuses Cosby of being racist. During the dinner, Shah asks Cosby, “You’re Black, just a reminder. Why would you say something like that?” Later in the trailer, Shah is seen crying to her husband, telling him, “She makes these racist comments, and I’m like, what is wrong with you?”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will feature new housewives Jen Shah, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Meredith Marks. The much-awaited new franchise will premiere on Bravo on November 11 at 10/9c.

Andy Cohen Recently Raved About ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

During a recent interview on PeopleTV’s Reality Check, Andy Cohen dished on the new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, even saying that it’s going to be the next “hot” franchise. “It’s going to be the next hot franchise,” Cohen said during the interview, according to Bravo. “I think people are going to be really surprised by a few of the women, and I just think it’s so interesting.”

Cohen continued, revealing more about the show to PeopleTV. “First of all, I love a ski community, and I’ve always been interested in the Mormon church and wanted a way in,” Cohen said. “We developed a show at Bravo years ago that was not a Housewives that was set with a lot of Mormons and wound up falling through. So I’m really glad we’ve got some active Mormons, we’ve got some lapsed Mormons, but Mormonism is a character and through line in the show.”

Cohen also said that Cosby and Gay may be who fans take an interest in. “It’s really interesting,” Cohen said. “Everyone has a different relationship to the religion that’s on the show, and I’m glad that it’s a diverse show. I think people are going to be really interested in Mary Cosby, and in Heather. They’re all really interesting, the women.”

The ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Will Be Dramatic

From the looks of the trailer, it seems like The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will be serving up plenty of drama. Between racism accusations from Jen Shah, stars Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow also feud, and tensions seem high between some of the ladies at different points of the show. During a November 10 interview with Page Six, Barlow dished about the upcoming drama.

“There’s a couple of [pot-stirrers],” Barlow told Page Six. “Like, shockingly, a couple of them. I was surprised. I think some people are just naturally emotional and lead with emotion, so you got their natural, maybe even intensified emotion, but then I think there were some — two in particular — that would like anything for the camera.”

