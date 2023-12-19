Mauricio Umansky Spotted With Gorgeous Younger Woman in Aspen

Mauricio Umansky stepped out with another woman amid his separation from Kyle Richards .

On December 17, 2023, Umansky was spotted out and about in Aspen, Colorado with social media influencer Alexandria Wolfe, according to The Daily Mail. The 53-year-old Agency founder grabbed dinner with the stunning social media influencer, the outlet reported. Both Umansky and Wolfe dressed casually for their dinner date, and Wolfe was even barefoot, but they were all smiles as they were photographed walking together on an Aspen street.

Umansky is spending time in Aspen ahead of the holidays with his family.

In July 2023, a source told People that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couple, who married in 1996, “have been separated for a while now” but are“still living under the same roof.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Mauricio Umansky’s Friend Alexandria Wolfe Looks a Lot Like His Wife Kyle Richards

Wolfe is an influencer with 19,000 followers on Instagram. Her bio says she hails from Beverly Hills. Like Umansky, she loves dogs. Many of the photos on Wolfe’s feed show her posing with her black standard show poodle, Gatsby. Wolfe is 33 years old, per Page Six.

On December 16, Wolfe posted a series of glam photos tagged in Aspen. Hours later, the photos of her out with Umansky leaked online.

On social media, many fans commented that Wolfe looks a lot like Umansky’s estranged wife with her long brunette hair.

“She looks like a much younger Kyle,” one Instagram user wrote. “He clearly has a type,” another agreed.

“He really got a newer younger model of Kyle. So tasteless,” another wrote.

Many fans called out Umansky for hanging out with a woman who is closer in age to some of his daughters. Mauricio shares four daughters with Richards: Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Kyle Richards Traveled to Virginia With Her Close Friend Morgan Wade

While Umansky spent time in Aspen, Richards traveled to Virginia the week before Christmas. During an Amazon Live on December 13, Richards mentioned that she would be traveling to two other places before joining Umansky at their Aspen home for the holidays. She also shared that she would soon be visiting Wade’s hometown.

As seen in photos posted online, a few days later Richards supported Wade at a concert in her hometown of Floyd, Virginia. Wade’s hometown show took place at the Floyd Country Store and was a fundraiser for the volunteer firefighters in Floyd and Patrick County, per an Instagram post about the show. A source told the @facereality 16 fan account that Richards brought along a camera crew for the documentary she is producing about Wade’s life.

An insider also told the fan site that Richards met up with Wade and her family for dinner after the show. Richards, 54, has denied that she is anything more than friends with Wade, 29.

Speaking on her Amazon Live earlier in December, Richards explained the unusual separation situation that has her still living in the same house as Umansky. “It’s just, we’re living together but now we have our freedom to do what we want to do,” the RHOBH star said.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Gives Update on Mauricio Umansky Separation