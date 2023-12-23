Mauricio Umansky Lets Loose With Brazilian Singer Anitta in Aspen

Mauricio Umansky had the time of his life in Aspen – without his estranged wife, Kyle Richards, anywhere in sight. As Richards relaxed with a peaceful, end-of-year wind down at a spa in Mexico, Umansky went the other route by doing some wild partying in Colorado.

On December 21, 2023, Umansky, 53, was photographed with Brazilian singer Anitta, 30, as they danced and drank at a ski lodge in Aspen. Anitta was previously linked to Italian model Simone Susinna. In August 29023, she told “GShow” (via Hola!) that she is single. “I’m not dating anyone, I’m single. I’ve always been single,” she shared at the time.

Umansky has been separated from Richards since July 2023, but they still live together in California.

Mauricio Umansky Danced as Anitta Sprayed Champagne All Over Him

In a photo posted to his Instagram story, Umansky posed shirtless in a ski lodge alongside Anitta, who clutched a champagne bottle. An accompanying video showed the singer spraying champagne all over Umansky as they laughed and danced while celebrating the birthday of DJ Pedro Sampaio. The father of four wore a backward baseball cap while Anitta sported ski goggles and a black sports bra.

Anitta also shared footage from the party on her Instagram story as well as a solo shot of her cozying next to The Agency founder on the ski slopes earlier in the day. Umansky previously filed Anitta and pal Lele Pons wearing nothing but towels as they sailed down a ski slope drinking champagne.

Fans reacted in the comment section, with several stating Umansky seems to be having a “midlife crisis.”

“So disgusting of Mauricio. He acts not only like he couldn’t care less about Kyle and their relationship and actually looks like he’s having the time of his life. Not one teeny tiny ounce of sadness over his marriage at all,” one commenter wrote.

“Also the fact that Kyle is sober, and he’s posting partying like this. Is a little much to me,” another wrote.

Others felt bad for Umansky’s daughters, Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

“Imagine having to watch your dad do this after separating from your mom after 20 something years? Sad,” one commenter wrote.

“Omg how embarrassing for his daughters,” another agreed.

While some were mortified by Umansky’s behavior, others downplayed a flirty connection between him and Anitta.

“Anitta is a very sexy, outrageous, superstar and she would be doing everything and more than what you’ve seen in those clips whether Mauricio was there or not. I doubt it’s for him more likely it’s just Anitta being Anitta,” one commenter noted.

Kyle Richards Has Not Commented on Mauricio’s Aspen Antics But She May Be Heading to Join Him Soon

As of this writing, Richards has not commented on her husband of 27 years’ wild wintery getaway. But she may be waiting to see him in person. The RHOBH star previously shared that she will join her husband in Aspen for the holidays. Earlier in their separation, they went on a family trip to Italy.

In November 2024, Richards told E! News, “Yes, we’ll probably all be together in Aspen. And we did our summer trip together, we were fine.”

Richards previously told The Messenger she had a “normal Thanksgiving” with Umansky and their family at their home in Encino.

