Kyle Richards Escapes to Mexico With Close Friend Ahead of Family Holiday With Mauricio in Aspen

Kyle Richards went on a relaxing getaway to Mexico days before a planned holiday meetup with her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky in Aspen.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a photo to Instagram that showed her in a flowy white swimsuit coverup on a sunset beach in Punta De Mita on December 19, 2023. “Sometimes we just need to escape reality for a bit,” Richards captioned the snap.

Richards also shared photos of a resort beach and a fire pit on her Instagram story. The Bravo star tagged Susurros del Corazón and Auberge Resorts Collection in her post.

Fans reacted to Richards’ vacation photo. “Beautiful ❤️ it’s so nice to see you living for yourself this year!” one fan wrote.

“More power to you for taking time for self care!” another added.

But others urged Richards to work on her marriage to Umansky. The longtime couple separated in July 2023.

Kyle Richards Revealed Went to Mexico With Faye Resnick

On her Instagram story, Richards shared a photo of her close friend Faye Resnick with her on the trip. Resbnick has appeared on multiple episodes of RHOBH, including the currently airing season 13.

Resnick also posted a photo as she lounged in the sun during the getaway. “So needed this unexpected spa trip to Paradise before Christmas with my girl,” she wrote.

The longtime friends also shared photos of the spa and relaxation room at the luxury resort.

Speaking on her Amazon Live on December 13, 2023, Richards revealed that she was going to “two other places” before meeting up with Umansky at their vacation home in Aspen, Colorado, for the holidays.

Days after her Amazon Live, Richards visited Floyd, Virginia to support her close friend Morgan Wade at a fundraiser for local volunteer firefighters. A source told the @facereality 16 fan account that a camera crew was on hand filming for the documentary Richards is producing about Wade’s life.

Mauricio Umansky is Already in Aspen & Was Spotted Out With Another Woman

Richards and Umansky have an amicable split and still share a home in Encino, California. The RHOBH star previously said she would join her husband at their second home in Aspen for Christmas.

During an Amazon Live on November 16, 2023. “We will go together to Aspen,” she shared. “We will be doing that together.”

But Umansky got a head start on the trip to Aspen. On his Instagram Story, he shared photos of him on the snowy terrain with one of the dogs she shares with Richards as he went on a five-mile hike. “Ski in the morning hike in the afternoon, reflect, perfect day,” he wrote.

Umansky later shared that he tried to do uphill skiing, or skinning, by himself, but that he was struggling. “I am going to have to take lessons,” he said.

As Richards traveled to Mexico, Umansky also kept busy at night. The Agency founder was spotted out to dinner with social media influencer Alexandria Wolfe while in Aspen.

Richards has not publicly commented on Umansky’s outing with the 33-year-old influencer. But she previously admitted she was ‘hurt” when her husband was photographed holding hands after an intimate dinner with his “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Emma Slater.

“I was taken aback, that was hard to see. That really hurt my feelings,” Richards said on “Watch What Happens Live” in November 2023. “I love him very much and we are amicable but that really did hurt me.”

