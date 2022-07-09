Fans Defend RHOBH Husband Amid Reality TV Controversy

Several “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars have been hit with backlash following the most recent episode of the show, but not all fans think it is warranted.

In a controversial scene from the “Calamity Jayne” episode of the Bravo reality show, posted by Queens of Bravo, RHOBH stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley and their husbands Mauricio Umansky and PK Kemsley were seen discussing an incident during which Erika Jayne cursed at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son at a birthday party.

Richards laughed about Jayne telling the teen to “go f*** off,” then said, “I mean it’s not funny but it is funny.”

“I think it’s great that she did that!” Umansky laughed of Jayne’s incident with the teen.

The group then agreed to give Jayne a “pass,” with PK Kemsley noting that the “Pretty Mess” singer is “entitled to a blowout.”

The backlash has been fierce, with some fans demanding apologies from the RHOBH stars and others threatening to boycott Umansky’s upcoming Netflix real estate reality show, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

But some fans think the whole scene has been overblown – and possibly even edited.

Fans Defended Mauricio Umansky & Some Speculated That the Scene Was Edited

#RHOBH Preview: Kyle, Dorit, Mauricio, and PK laugh off Erika yelling at Garcelle’s son! pic.twitter.com/itO7EBXXOc — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 4, 2022

On social media, fans reacted to Umansky’s participation in the catch-up scene with the wives. While there were some commenters who felt his comment that he was “glad” Jayne yelled at Beauvais’ son was inappropriate, others questioned the whole thing.

In a Reddit thread, some fans felt the scene didn’t add up.

“We saw Mauricio say ‘I’m glad she did that,’ seemingly about Erika saying ‘f*** you’ to Jax,” one Redditor wrote. “All the other times we’ve seen him Mauricio has been a reasonable man. It just doesn’t make sense for him to be glad Erika told a child to f*** himself. I feel the editors cut something out and he was saying that in response to something else.”

“I’m thinking it’s a bad edit, it seemed kinda chopped,” another agreed.

“Dorit is not laughing in that clip. Kyle PK and Mauricio are. So that clip is two different conversations edited,” another wrote on Twitter.

Another fan felt Umansky simply “made an unfunny joke” that fell flat. “I think they were desperately trying to recreate the scene from last season when the 4 of them mocked Erika and her stories,“ the fan wrote.

Others said Umansky was just being sarcastic.

“The conversation between Kyle, Dorit and their spouses wasn’t thaaaat bad. I really think Mauricio was being sarcastic,” one fan tweeted.

“He absolutely was,” another viewer wrote. “He knew it was not a good thing for her to do, and he knew it would be a ridiculous statement for him to say he was glad she did it. He said it in jest, that was very clear to me.”

“Exactly. I thought it was sarcasm, but said in a deadpan way,” another agreed.

“Agree he was being sarcastic when he said he was glad erika attacked Garcelle’s son, …He honestly probably couldn’t care less what happens between the women/their kids,” another chimed in.

“Mauricio is hilarious and obviously being sarcastic. People are so pressed lately for anything,” another fan tweeted.

Others couldn’t believe that Umansky was being “dragged” on Twitter harder than Jayne, who is the one that disrespected a teenager. “I think Mauricio was just being sarcastic w/stupid comments but Erika actually did it,” one fan tweeted.

Umansky Has Apologized for His RHOBH behavior in the Past

This is not the first time Umansky has been involved in a RHOBH scene that involved laughing about Erika Jayne. During season 11, the Umanskys and Kemsleys had a laugh at Erika Jayne’s expense as they rehashed some of her outlandish stories regarding her ex-husband Tom Girardi, including a claim that he flipped his car outside of their home and was left unconscious for 12 hours.

In a dinner party scene featured in the season 11 episode “A Tale of Two Accidents,” the foursome gossiped about Jayne’s subsequent story that her ex confronted a burglar at his home and that her police officer son flipped his car multiple times on snowy roads in Pasadena after going to check out the robbery scene.

After Umansky and Kemsley mocked Jayne’s story, the singer revealed that upon watching the scene back she was very hurt.

“The thing that hurt me the most was to watch that dinner with you and Mauricio and PK,” Erika told Richards at the RHOBH reunion, per Hollywood Life. “To watch the four of you mock my life and mock my family really hurt me. “

At the time, Richards said she “felt so bad” about the dinner conversation but noted that her husband has his own opinions on things.

Umansky later revealed that he apologized to Jayne for mocking her. “I apologized, PK and I both apologized to her,” he told E! News. “And the reality is we weren’t making fun at her, of her, we were just in a conversation that was very funny.”

As for the latest scandal in which Umansky appeared to be laughing off Jayne’s behavior toward a child, Richards took to her Instagram story on the defense.

According to Bravo, Richards wrote, “When I said it’s not funny but it’s funny, I meant Erika being drunk was funny, but what she said to Jax was not. I hope you know me well enough by now to know I certainly do not condone speaking to children like that.”

“We are all parents and certainly wouldn’t want anyone speaking to any of our children like that,” she added.

