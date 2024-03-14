Kyle Richards Gives Update on Living Situation With Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards gave an update on his living situation with Mauricio Umansky eight months after confirming their separation.

During the final part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion, Richards admitted there had been conversations about someone moving out. She then reluctantly shared that Umansky will move out of their shared Encino home. She also shared that divorce could be on the horizon. “It’s hard for us to say that word, I think, but if he’s looking for a place to move out, I haven’t really seen progress,” she said. “We get along well, but like friends.”

In July 2023, People magazine reported that the longtime couple had separated after 27 years of marriage but were “living under the same roof” with their daughters in their $8 million Encino, California mansion. Ever since, the narrative has been that the two are living together amicably, albeit in separate bedrooms, as they work through their marital issues.

In March 2024, a source for Page Six shared that Umansky was overheard saying he and Richards are “not together” at all. The Agency founder reportedly spilled the beans to a female he was talking to at Kemo Sabe during a guys’ trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Mauricio Umansky Reportedly Said He’s Moving Out of The Home He Shares With Kyle

Not only did Umansky allegedly say “we’re not together” when talking about Richards, but the Page Six source claimed to overhear him talking about “moving out of the house” he shares with his wife. Umansky later told the outlet, “I did not discuss my relationship with anyone.”

Umansky previously clapped back at gossip about his marital situation. Speaking on DearMedia’s ‘The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast” in November 2023, the real estate mogul asked fans to stop speculating. “When I know what I’m doing with my marriage, I will let you guys all know,” he said. “Until then, everybody can take a hike and [expletive] off, pardon my language.”

But in a sneak peek scene for his Netflix show “Buying Beverly Hills” he claimed it was Richards who requested a separation and that she told him he was free to date.

Richards and Umansky also called a family meeting with their daughters Farah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, which was filmed for the RHOBH season 13 finale. At the time, the two told their daughters they would continue to live under the same roof and were not talking about divorce.

Kyle Richards Said The Living Situation Worked For Her & Mauricio

Richards continued that narrative. “We live under the same roof in different rooms,” she told “Today With Hoda and Jenna” in February. “We are fortunate enough we have other homes, we come and go. It’s friendly,”

Richards previously appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and explained that she moved out of the bedroom she once shared with her husband. “I let him stay in the primary bedroom because it’s very masculine,” she told Cohen. “Upstairs is like the ‘glam’ area and there’s a bed. So what am I going to do? Put him in a little room with flowers and, you know, pink and velvet?”

She later told fans on Amazon Live that she knew her living situation was unusual. “I know it must seem strange that we live here in this house together but we’re not together. But for now, it’s been working for us,” she said.

“Is that sustainable?” the RHOBH star continued. “I don’t know about that. But I can just tell you this is not a situation where there’s fighting going on at all. But it’s just, we’re living together but now we have our freedom to do what we want to do. And we care about each other and we’re putting our family first.”

