Mauricio Umansky Spills Kyle Richards’ Status For RHOBH Season 14

Mauricio Umansky spilled the beans on his estranged wife Kyle Richards’ status on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During a May 2024 appearance on the “Okay, Computer” podcast, Umansky talked about his time on the Bravo reality show and how he used the exposure to market his business. The real estate mogul and his wife have been on the cast since the show’s debut in 2010. But there have been some questions on their return amid their separation.

In the interview, Umansky inadvertently spilled Richards’ secret status on the Bravo reality show. “Kyle and I decided to go on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is now, I think we’re 14 seasons or starting the 14th season now,” he said. “I was talking to Kyle this morning and she starts filming very soon.”

Fans reacted to Umansky’s comment on social media.

“Thanks for being straight with the viewers,” one Instagram user wrote to Umansky.

“Note to self: Don’t tell Mauricio any secrets,” another commenter wrote.

Kyle Richards has Been Adamant That She Has Not Made Her Decision About Returning to RHOBH

Richards has repeatedly said she does not know if she will return to RHOBH after a very difficult season 13 and reunion.

In February 2024, she told Entertainment Tonight she always questioned if she would return to the reality show. “Every year it’s like, should I? Should I? I remember years ago saying, after season 5, I’m not doing any more. Here I am. But, you know, right now it doesn’t sound so great,” she admitted at the time. “Obviously, one day the time will come where I say enough is enough.”

She previously told Extra she always makes her decision at the “last minute.”

As recently as April 30, Richards told fans on an Amazon Live that she hadn’t decided if she would return for season 14 or not.

In response to Umansky’s comment that Richards will start filming soon, one fan speculated, “Kyle probably wanted to milk things to keep people guessing. Also, having Mauricio announce it, keeps things interesting in her perspective, bc it means he still knows what’s going on with her. All planned from her end and probably Bravo. “

There Are Rumors That RHOBH Season 14 Already Started Filming

On May 9, 2024, Bravo officially confirmed the return of multiple reality shows, including “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “The Valley,” and “Summer House,” per Variety.

The announcement came amid rumors that filming for RHOBH season 14 had already started. On May 9, reality TV guru David Yontef teased on his “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast that “a bunch” of sources told him that the new season of RHOBH started filming during the week of May 6.

In addition, according to TV Deets, Bravo host Andy Cohen confirmed during a May 8 fan appearance in Washington D.C. that “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” had just started filming for season 14.

The full cast list has not been confirmed and it is unclear which cast members have started filming. Season 13 featured Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke. Season 13 cast members Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff were not asked back for season 14.

