Mauricio Umansky Seen Holding Hands With Mystery Blond: ‘He Was All Over Her’

Mauricio Umansky was out and about in Austin, Texas, on November 11, 2023, enjoying the company of an unidentified female, according to Us Weekly.

“He was all over her. There was no kissing, but they were getting very close,” a source told the outlet. “He was flirting with her and holding her hand at one point. They were whispering to each other. He had his arm behind her. They were definitely having fun together, and she was into it. They left together with the group,” the source added.

Umansky is currently separated from his wife, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Kyle Richards.

Rumors About Mauricio Umansky’s Dating Life Have Been Plentiful

Ever since People magazine reported that Umansky and Richards had separated back in July 2023, rumors about Umansky’s dating life have kicked into high gear.

During his time on “Dancing With the Stars,” Umansky has been seen with two women — both of whom he denies having anything romantic with.

The first was Leslie Bega, a longtime friend of Umansky, whom he was spotted enjoying dinner with. It was the real estate agent’s mom who shared a photo during a dinner during which Bega had her arm around Umansky that fired up the rumor mill. However, a rep for Umansky told Heavy that any reports that the two were together weren’t true.

Next, Umansky was linked to his “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Emma Slater. The two were seen holding hands after sharing a dinner together in Los Angeles. However, they took social media to deny that they were an item.

“We do want to address this story,” Umansky said in a video posted on Instagram Stories on October 26, 2023. “About whether or not Emma and I are dating. Whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating. We are really good friends. We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day,” he added.

The dating rumors haven’t been one-sided, either. Richards has also been fighting off chatter that she’s been seeing country music star Morgan Wade.

Mauricio Umansky & Kyle Richards Say They Still ‘Love’ Each Other

Both Umansky and Richards have spoken very highly of one another since confirming that they were having a tough year. They maintain that they are trying to work through things privately and that there’s still a lot of love between them.

At BravoCon 2023, Richards broke down in tears while talking about her marriage.

“We love each other very much and we are family no matter what happens. My three girls still live at home, only Farrah has her own place. [Mauricio] was busy doing ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ so he wasn’t around as much. We’re trying to figure it out. We know we love each other,” she said during a panel.

“This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly. Obviously, that’s what I want,” she added.

Umansky and Richards have been married since 1996 and share three daughters together. Richards also has another daughter from a previous marriage.

