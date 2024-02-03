Mauricio Umansky Shares ‘Scary’ Video With Daughter Portia

Mauricio Umansky took one for the team amid his marital woes with Kyle Richards. In January 2024, the Agency founder took on a dreaded parenting task involving their youngest daughter, Portia.

Portia is 15 years old and will turn 16 on March 1, which means she will soon be of legal driving age in California. On January 28, Mauricio posted an Instagram story that showed him out on the road with his daughter as they practiced for her driving test.

Mauricio Umansky Pretended to be Scared as He Sat in the Passenger Seat While Portia Drove

In a video shared with fans, Mauricio sat in the passenger side of a car as Portia took the wheel. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” husband then addressed fans on camera. “I can’t believe what I’m doing, teaching this kid how to drive now,” he said.

Portia interrupted to tell her dad she didn’t have her seatbelt on, and she quickly latched it.

“Here we go!” Mauricio said, before fake screaming and adding, “Scary!” as his daughter pulled off.

According to the California DMV, a driver must be 16 years old and have had a learner’s permit from any U.S. state for at least six months. The new driver must also complete driver education and training.

Portia was just 2 years old when her mom joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2010. It’s hard to believe she is now of driving age. In an early RHOBH episode, little Portia sweetly called up Lisa Vanderpump to invite her to her birthday party. “1:00,” she told the SUR owner. She was also sure to say “Bye darling” before handing the phone to her mom.

Kyle Richards Couldn’t Handle the Stress of Giving Her Daughters Driving Lessons

It’s not a big surprise that Mauricio is the one giving Portia driving lessons. In 2012, Kyle reflected on giving her daughter Alexia driving lessons. In a photo posted on her Bravo blog, Kyle appeared terrified as her second-oldest daughter drove while she sat in the passenger seat.

“Alexia learning to drive was very stressful and at times comical,” Kyle wrote on her blog. “Parallel parking is one thing, but actually driving on the road is an entirely different story! Most of the time I sat in the passenger seat in crash position. Well, MY version of crash position: feet on the ceiling.”

Kyle added that while driving is such an exciting experience for kids, it’s “terrifying” for a parent.

In 2018, BravoTV.com posted a video of Kim Richards teaching Kyle’s second-youngest daughter Sophia to drive because Kyle didn’t want to do it. In the clip, a nervous Kyle is seen in the backseat of the car as her older sister takes on the task. “Aunt Kim Richards [is] handling the driving lessons because I can’t take the stress,” Kyle told fans at the time.

Once Sophia did get her license, Kyle posted an update that included a photo of her daughter in the driver’s seat. “Before Portia arrived @sophiakylieee was the baby. And now she’s driving & making me sit in the passenger seat for school pick up,” she wrote. “I cling to dear life even though she is an amazing driver. I dream of the day that she will also sit in the passenger seat with her feet on the ceiling clinging for dear life 🙏 #mybabygirl.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Breaks Down RHOBH Conversation She Didn’t Want to Have On Camera