Meghan McCain Slams Real Housewives Show Over ‘Worst Plot Line’

Meghan McCain, columnist and former co-host of “The View,” has just slammed “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” over the storyline involving Heather Gay’s black eye.

McCain was one of many fans of the show who was unhappy with the drawn-out mystery of the black eye, which was teased over a couple of episodes. However, for McCain, the storyline might be a breaking point for her with the RHOSLC franchise as she tweeted on December 26, “Just going to leave this here – if we never find out how Heather Gay got her black eye on #RHOSLC, I will never watch this Salt Lake franchise again.”

She added, “This is the worst plot line and if she got it by falling on that plant but did this for faux drama it’s sublimely stupid.” In response to one person who replied to her, “She said to read her book Bad Mormon, which I think she got the idea from you as y’all are practically twins,” McCain tweeted, “I’m not reading s*** – I’m watching a reality show.”

Producer and podcast host Carlos King replied to her, “LOL we need to discuss this on the podcast!!!!” McCain answered, “I have SO many feelings. I could talk about this for a long time. I am also pissed I’ve spent 2 hours with no resolution about the dumb black eye!!!”

The Last Couple of RHOSLC Episodes Teased Heather Gay’s Black Eye But Didn’t Reveal How She Got It

The black eye mystery first began in the December 14, 2022, episode of RHOSLC when Gay’s unexplained black eye was shown with a teaser “To Be Continued.” However, the following episode didn’t provide any additional answers as to how Gay received the black eye after a night out with the cast despite it being the episode’s main storyline.

During the episode, titled “White Lies and Black Eyes,” Gay had several confessional interviews but didn’t share what had happened. She also told her co-star Jen Shah that she didn’t want to “get anyone in trouble” and that she would need a “cover story.” At another point, she said, “I didn’t say I don’t remember how it happened, I just said I’m not talking about it.”

The episode ended as a producer asked her who she was trying to “protect” and she said “myself.” It ended with another “To Be Continued” message.

Meghan McCain Has Been Open About Her Love for the Real Housewives

It’s not the first time McCain has shared her thoughts on various Bravo shows and she first expressed her love for RHOSLC just after it first premiered in November 2020.

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is coming in so fast and hot!!” she wrote at the time. “Way to surpass expectations!! Already one of the best franchises ever on episode FREAKING 2! Thank you @Andy @BravoTV for bringing all of these women, fashion and #smellslikehospital into my life during covid…”

McCain has also been outspoken about her friendship with controversial “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne and shared her support for the RHOBH star amid her legal issues.

