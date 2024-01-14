Melissa Gorga Gives Update on Estrangement with Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga shared an update on her estrangement with her sister-in-law, co-star Teresa Giudice, and how it played into the upcoming 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Gorga said that while fans might expect to see the feud between her and Giudice carry over into season 14, they might be surprised to see that it was less of a storyline. “The biggest misconception is that it’s gonna be more drama between me and my sister-in-law,” she told ET. However, she revealed that they didn’t interact despite filming together. “We don’t even, like, look at each other,” she shared.

“It is the new normal,” she continued. “I think it just is what it is. I always say it’s unfortunate. I’ll never be, like, happy about that. But we’re all living, and we’re happy, and sometimes things just need to take its course. Right now that’s definitely how it is.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Melissa Gorga Shared That the Relationship With Teresa Giudice Wasn’t Easy to Navigate

Gorga, who also told the publication that she had heard the 14th season would premiere in the early spring, made similar comments about filming in a December 2023 interview with In Touch.

“It’s not an easy navigation. Never was,” she shared about filming with her husband’s estranged sister. “I feel like it always just finds me the drama on this show.” However, she said she didn’t regret the situation because she had decided to “stay true” to herself. “And I call a spade a spade and if I see bulls***, I call bulls***.”

Melissa & Joe Gorga & Teresa Giudice Had a Major Falling Out During Season 13 of RHONJ

Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga’s tense relationship erupted into an all-out feud during season 13. During that season, tensions rose between the Gorgas and Giudice, fueled by a series of events. These included Giudice bringing up a rumor that Melissa Gorga had been unfaithful to her husband, as well as Giudice excluding Melissa Gorga from her bridal party.

The situation came to a head when the Gorgas decided not to attend Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August 2022. While filming the RHONJ season 13 reunion in 2023, it was clear the family had not found a way forward. Their estrangement has continued since then, including during the filming of season 14, and Giudice confirmed at BravoCon in November 2023 that that chapter was closed for her.

“Listen, my parents are not here anymore,” she said in a panel at the time, according to Us Weekly. “That chapter is closed with my brother, unfortunately. It really is.”

Shortly before BravoCon, Joe Gorga made a dig at his sister during a stand-up comedy show. During his comedy routine, he brought up that he had a dream in which Giudice gave a eulogy at his funeral. The RHONJ husband then joked that Giudice would have fired a shot at Melissa Gorga instead of giving a eulogy by saying, “‘That b**** killed my brother.’ I should’ve known when she brought me sprinkle cookies instead of pignoli cookies.’”

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery