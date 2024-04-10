Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice Tease Cast Divide For RHONJ Season 14

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice are drawing lines in the sand ahead of the premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

The 14th season of the Bravo reality show premieres May 5, 2024, per a trailer released in March. But both women have already given a tease of the deep divide among the cast as a result of their ongoing family feud .

In addition, a Bravo press release teased a change in dynamic among the cast members. “With more division than ever before, this season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ will prove that friendships can change at the flip of a switch,” the synopsis teased. “As dynamics change within the circle of friends, the ladies of the Garden State will rely on their core family units for support and understanding.”

In April 2024, t he season 14 cast photo released by the network showed Gorga and Giudice standing on opposite ends with co-stars Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Danielle Cabral standing between them.

Gorga reshared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “House Divided. #becarefulwhatyouwishfor #RHONJ MAY 5th. “

Joseph seconded the “house divided” comment with, “Yes it is 👏👏🔥❤️💋👧🏼.”

Giudice, however, shared a photo of just herself with the caption, “Season 14, are you ready? #RHONJ returns in one month on @BravoTV!”

But the RHONJ OG is certainly not on an island on her own for the new season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Melissa Gorga Says Family is Everything

While fans are used to Gorga and Giudice fighting, the new season will be unlike any season before. In January 2024, Gorga told Entertainment Tonight she didn’t speak to her husband’s sister at all during filming for season 14. “The biggest misconception is that it’s gonna be more drama between me and my sister-in-law. We don’t even, like, look at each other,” she teased.

To further illustrate her point on where she stands with her husband’s side of the family, in April 2024, Gorga posted a photo of her own family at a restaurant. In the pic, the RHONJ star was pictured with her husband Joe, sons Joey and Gino, and her older sisters Kim Pirrella and Lysa Simpson, as well as several other family members.

“Family — what else you got??” Gorga captioned the photo.

Josephs commented with, “Love this fam ❤️❤️❤️💋👧🏼.”

Several other commenters noted that Gorga’s brother only has “one blood’—his estranged sister. Some accused Melissa of keeping her husband away from his only sibling.

Others noted the timing of the post just one month before the premiere of RHONJ season 14.

“I love that you start to pipe up when the season starts ….now all the shade starts. 😂,” one commenter wrote.

“Melissa is always starting nonsense,” another agreed. “The family is divided we all saw it happen and it’s over, move on and be happy. The Teresa family taunting is so old.😂,” another wrote.

Teresa Giudice Shared Her Own Shady Post

Just as Gorga shared her family photo, Giudice posted her own pic to make it clear where she stands going into the new season. Giudice shared a photo of her with co-star Jennifer Aydin at the upscale restaurant Delilah Los Angeles. “Name a better duo… I’ll wait💕,” Giudice captioned the post.

“My girl, “ Aydin wrote, along with a fire emoji.

While some fans agreed that the Bravo besties are “queens,” others offered their own choices for best duo.

“Melissa and Marge,” one fan wrote.

“Melissa and Marge. Melissa and Jen. Melissa and Danielle. Melissa and Rachel. Melissa and Joe. I think you get the picture ,” another added.

Fans will see where the rest of the cast falls throughout the upcoming season. Newcomer Rachel Fuda already shared her stance when she cut Giudice out of the cast photo in a post on her Instagram page.

At BravoCon in November 2023, Bravo host Andy Cohen teased the “new alliances” formed on RHONJ now that Gorga and Giudice are not talking at all. “I think it will be really interesting for people [to see] because there are a lot of new alliances,” he said of the new season, per People magazine. “All the platelets kind of shift this season and I think it’s really interesting to watch.”

In a March 2024 interview with NorthJersey.com, Gorga teased the changes in the cast dynamic. “It is a very different season,” she said. “There’s a lot of friendships that will change up. People are going to love it because it’s refreshing.”

READ NEXT: Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star is Moving to The Valley