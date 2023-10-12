Melissa & Joe Gorga Hit Frat Party at Daughter Antonia’s College: PHOTOS

Melissa and Joe Gorga spent a fall weekend at their daughter Antonia’s college campus.

In October 2023, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared photos from parents’ weekend at the University of Delaware, and her husband Joe appeared to be the life of the party.

In May, Melissa posted to Instagram to reveal that Antonia, 18, would attend the University of Delaware starting in the fall of 2023, after narrowing down her decision from several schools.

According to the UDel website, Parents and Family weekend took place Friday, October 6–Sunday, October 8, 2023 and featured a list of events including the Delaware Football vs. Duquesne and a pre-game tailgate.

Joe Gorga Won a Belt at a Frat Party

In October 2023, Joe and Melissa Gorga traveled to the University of Delaware, which is located in Newark Delaware. The school is about 150 miles from the Gorgas’ Franklin Lakes, New Jersey home.

Melissa posted several photos from the weekend on her Instagram page, including one with her husband holding a red Delta Chi fraternity belt as they posed with Antonia and a group of college students. While Antonia was dressed in a black tank top and jeans, her parents displayed plenty of college spirit. Not only was her dad clutching a frat belt, but there was a photo of Melissa sporting UDel gear as she stood among the crowd.

On her Instagram story, Antonia shared a video of her dad wearing the belt as he hung out by a keg with some of the college kids.

Melissa captioned her post with: “Joe winning some sort of belt at a frat party✅ Time with @antoniagorgaa ✅ Candy corn martini✅ 🎃 #udel #parentsweekend.”

“So fun!! Love parents weekend!! 👏💃❤️💋👧🏼,” wrote RHONJ co-star Margaret Josephs in the comment section.

“Must be in his glory,” added co-star Danielle Cabral.

“Lmaoo why am I not surprised that he won a belt at a frat party … #cooldad 😂,” another chimed in.

Others said they could totally see Joe fitting in at a frat party.

“Who’s having more fun at college Joe or Antonia lol,” another fan asked.

Joe Gorga Was Nervous About Antonia Going Away to College

While Joe appears to be loving his daughter’s college life now, that wasn’t always the case. Six months before Antonia moved to the out-of-star college, Melissa told People her husband was in panic mode with worry.

“Joe is panicking. I’m like, good for her. Go, girl, go,” Melissa said in February 2023. “Joe’s like, ‘All she’s going to do is party and drink and eat and [hang out with] boys. I’m like, ‘Joe, there’s actually education in college.’”

Melissa said her husband suggested that their daughter should commute to a local college.

“He’s this typical, he doesn’t want his daughter to go. He’s like, ‘She could just drive,’ and I’m like, no,” the Envy Boutique owner said.

But the dad of three ultimately came around. In August, Melissa posted videos to TikTok and Instagram as her husband packed up his truck and a car to haul all of Antonia’s belongings to her college campus.

According to the Newark Post, Antonia moved into the University of Delaware on Aug. 24, which was a day earlier than most other freshmen due to the fact that a Bravo camera crew documented the move-in.

