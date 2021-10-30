‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 4 Cast Spoilers & Release Date

The cast of the fourth season of the “Real Housewives of Miami” has been announced and will air on NBC’s Peacock app.

Nearly eight years after the housewives franchise was axed, it will return, but this time to the Peacock app, not the cable Bravo channel. The full cast has also been revealed with a few familiar faces and some new ladies.

According to Peacock, the full cast will include Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen, who are returning from previous seasons alongside newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and Dr. Nicole Martin.

In addition, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton and Kiki Barth will serve as friends of the housewives, according to Page Six.

The first season of RHOM aired on February 22, 2011, with the final episode of season 3 ending on November 14, 2013. The franchise was the second city to be canceled, “Real Housewives of D.C” was canceled after just one season due in part to the controversy surrounding Michaele Salahi crashing a White House dinner, ABC News reported.

Season 4 is set for a December release, though no official date has been announced at press time.

Alexia Echevarria Was A “Shoo-in” For “Real Housewives of Miami” Before Cast Was Even Announced

Fan-favorite, Alexia Echevarria, was considered a sure thing when it came to casting season 4 of RHOM. She appeared in all three of the first seasons as either a full-time cast member or as a friend.

“Alexia Echevarria is a shoo-in as she has such a dramatic and challenging life story between her ex-husband’s death, her son’s accident and new [fiancé],” a source told Page Six in April.

Many fans were drawn to the heartbreaking relationship Echevarria had with her son Frankie who was in a serious car accident that left him with serious brain complications, according to Distractify. Her son, just 13 at the time, was the passenger in the car. For season 4 viewers may get a glimpse of Frankie again, now 23. He and his mother now co-own a nail salon and waxing center called Alexia and Frankie’s Beauty Bar, according to the outlet.

The heartbreak continued for Echevarria when her mother Nancy died of COVID on her wedding day in August 2021, Page Six reported.

“Early this morning I lost my mom to the horrible and deadly COVID-19. The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill,” she wrote on Instagram on August 25. “What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest.”

Larsa Pippen Had Previously Confirmed She’d Be Appearing on RHOM Season 4

Larsa Pippen was confirmed to be returning for the fourth season of “Real Housewives of Miami” in June when her rep confirmed the news to Page Six.

Pippen, best known as Kim Kardashian’s former best friend and the estranged wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen, was recently tangled in a cheating scandal. According to Page Six, Pippen was linked to NBA player Malik Beasley, who is married to Montana Yao.

In May 2021, Yao took to Instagram to call out Pippen in her Instagram story.

“You really need to be put in check or something cause you really wildin out here thinking you bout to tell either Malik or I how to act. So now you got me hot and I’m not holding back no more,” Yao wrote, tagging Pippen, according to Page Six. “I been already told you to shut your trap because you embarrassed yourself enough already. Both of you were wrong as hell but YOU ma’am had the nerve to talk all that s–t to me as if I was wrong?” she continued. “First of all we as women won’t claim you, you wouldn’t know girl code if it slapped you in the face you just a old desperate thirsty ass ran thru blow up doll.”

READ NEXT: Heather Dubrow Slams Entire RHOC Franchise Ahead of Return to Series