Monica Garcia Gives Update on Strained Relationship with Mother

Viewers of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 4 were shocked to see the fights taking place between Monica Garcia and her mother during the 7th and 8th episodes of the show.

The relationship between Garcia and her mother Linda seemed very strained at best. After the 7th episode, Garcia’s mother tweeted some criticisms about her daughter and their relationship’s portrayal on the show.

The RHOSLC newbie revealed in an interview with People during BravoCon that she is no longer speaking to her mother. “You know, she makes it easier because she goes online and has a lot of not nice things to say and retweet,” Garcia told the publication. However, she clarified, “I’m OK right now.”

“I think my relationship with her has always been pretty volatile,” she continued. “I don’t regret bringing her on, I think it’s something that people need to see, honestly, to not feel alone. My DMs were insane with people that were like, ‘I cried watching that scene because that’s my relationship with my parents,’ and I think for that reason alone, I definitely don’t regret it.”

Monica Garcia’s Mother Linda Tweeted About Her Portrayal on the Show & Said Her Daughter ‘Did Her Dirty’

Garcia’s mother Linda spoke out after getting criticized by fans for her behavior toward her daughter on the show. On October 18, she tweeted that Garcia was the one who “begged” her to be on RHOSLC with her. “I didn’t want to do it,” Linda shared.

She wrote that her daughter “did me dirty” and that she’d never try to compete with her daughter for the spotlight. “I’m too smart to try to go up against Monica, she’d chew me up and spit me out,” she wrote.

The RHOSLC star’s mother denied her daughter’s claims on the show that she’d abandoned her as a child and wrote on X that she “always put her needs above my own.”

The First Few Episodes of RHOSLC Season 4 Explored Monica Garcia’s Relationship With Her Mother

The relationship between Garcia and her mother was put under the microscope in the 7th episode. Released on October 17, the episode saw Garcia, her children and her mother attend Angie Katsanevas’ Easter party. Katsanevas confronted Garcia about rumors Garcia had heard about her husband. Garcia defended her decision to air the rumor, explaining that she was informing her about it as a friend.

As their argument escalated, Linda continuously urged Garcia to go to the bathroom with her and calm down. Garcia lashed out and told her mother not to get involved, especially if she wasn’t going to be supporting her. Eventually, Linda ended up apologizing to the other guests on behalf of her daughter and the RHOSLC star left the party with her children.

The following episode saw the two women meet for a tense dinner as Garcia told her mother that she didn’t have her back. “You don’t know half of it, nothing, but you instantly took her side,” Garcia said. “I don’t have that in me to apologize to someone I’ve never met before for my child.” Linda told her daughter she was being disrespectful and as their conversation escalated, she cut off her daughter and said, “Let me talk motherf*****.”

Garcia told her mother about feeling abandoned as a child, recalling an instance when she had to hide in the backseat while her mother made out with a man. The episode ended without much resolution between the two women. In the 9th episode, Garcia opened up with some of her co-stars about her troubled relationship with her mother.

However, Lisa Barlow expressed skepticism about Garcia’s story and said she felt it was a convenient excuse for her behavior. Barlow and Garcia ended up having a fight over Barlow’s comments that Garcia had been inappropriate with her mother.

