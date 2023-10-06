Fans Have Questions About Morgan Wade’s Role in RHOBH Season 13

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans are still talking about the show’s season 13 trailer.

Bravo dropped the long-awaited teaser on October 3, 2023, and while it provided some insight regarding the recent marital issues between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, some fans were surprised by how much Richards’ friend, Morgan Wade, was referenced in the trailer.

Wade even made a cameo in the 3-minute trailer and got more screen time than RHOBH newcomer Annemarie Wiley – as well as an actual introduction.

In July 2023, People reported that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. The announcement came amid rumors that Richards, 54, had an affair with Wade, 28. Both women have maintained they are just close friends, but they sparked more gossip when they teamed up to star in a steamy music video for Wade’s song “Fall in Love With Me.”

And now, the new RHOBH trailer has left fans with more questions than answers.

Morgan Wade Was Featured in the RHOBH Trailer More Than Expected & Fans Had a Lot to Say About It

Richards’ friendship with Wade has been scrutinized for months. In May, the Bravo star and the “Wilder Days” singer did a joint Amazon Live, during which a viewer asked if Wade would be part of the RHOBH cast.

“Well, I cannot ever see Morgan like this…” Richard said as she pretended to hold a diamond the way the RHOBH ladies do. Wade appeared surprised by Richards’ answer, prompting Richards to tease, “But you may have to tune in this season. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Four months later, Wade is all over the RHOBH season 13 trailer. During a montage that focuses on Richards’ marital problems with Umansky, co-star Sutton Stracke says Richards has been walking around without her wedding ring. She also said that everywhere she looks there’s stories that someone is cheating. “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Stracke says.

Richards is later shown introducing Wade her to friends. When asked how they met, Wade replies, “She stalked me.”

Later in the trailer, Richards is seen at a tattoo parlor with Wade, where she is tattooing the letter K onto Wade’s arm.

“You put the first letter of your name on her body? What is going on, Kyle?” a horrified Dorit Kemsley asks as Richards shrugs.

Richards also doesn’t deny anything when Umansky tells her in one scene, “I’m just glad it’s you out there having an affair.” “For once it’s me,” she says.

Fans reacted to Wade’s cameo in a Reddit thread, with one commenter joking that Richards appears to be “branding Morgan” in the tattoo scene. “She’s totally with Morgan,” another wrote.

“Not morgan wade actually being part of the rhobh trailer and kyle tattooing her initial on her… I thought that music video where kyle starred as her love interest was just a gag,” another fan wrote on the X app.

Some Fans Wonder If Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Are Using Each Other

Wade has gotten a lot of attention since befriending Richards in early 2022. As of July 5, two days after Richards’ separation was announced, Wade had gained more than 15,000 new Instagram followers within 30 days, per Newsweek. At that time, her Instagram follower count was 202,000, but as of this writing, the country singer has amassed 233,000 followers on the social media platform.

Having Richards star in her music video also provided a nice plug for Wade’s new album, “Psychopath.”

Some fans have speculated that Wade is using Richards for fame. But in August 2023, Wade told 103.5 Kiss FM that she hates having attention on her. “I’m not used to that at all,” she said. “I’m not a reality television star. I like to be left alone and write music… It’s weird, it’s strange. Just leave me alone.”

Wade’s ex, “Temptation Island” alum Kady Cannon, doesn’t think the singer is using Richards for anything. “I don’t think so,” Cannon said on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast on October 2. “They seem pretty genuine, like I don’t think that anything is for PR. …I think that their relationship is authentic. I do. … She’s not stupid though, but I don’t think she’s using her.

But Cannon did note that when she met Wade—in a similar way that Richards did, after DMing her on Instagram— Wade said to her, “The only reason why I answered your DM is because you had a blue check mark and you had X amount of followers.” “I’m sure she was half joking,” Cannon said.

There are other fans who wonder if it’s Richards who is doing the using. After the RHOBH trailer dropped, one Reddit user wrote, “This is just what ‘producer Kyle Richards’ needs to boost herself, Mo and Morgan.”

On another note, Richards has confirmed she is she is producing a documentary about Wade’s life, which could offer up a career boost for both of them.

