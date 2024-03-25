Morgan Wade Gives a Recovery Update Following Surgery

Country singer Morgan Wade, who filmed for the 13th season of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” gave a major health update in a March 24 Instagram upload.

Page Six reported that Wade gave information regarding her recovery following her double mastectomy. The Instagram post featured several pictures seemingly taken soon after Wade’s November 2023 procedure. She also uploaded a recent video that showcased her upper-body strength.

In the caption, Wade explained why she decided to get a double mastectomy.

“For those that don’t know I have the rad51d gene mutation and with my family history of breast cancer I decided to be proactive,” wrote the singer.

She also stated that she has done some “powerlifting and running” for the last three months. In addition, Wade shared that she has recovered enough to start doing push-ups and pull-ups.

The singer also shared she “did get implants” and does not “have nipples” following her double mastectomy.

“It was an adjustment to look at myself for a minute. I’m still adjusting to how different my body looks – change is never easy – but this was worth it,” stated Wade.

In addition, she wrote that she has “0 regrets” about the procedure.

“I am extremely happy with the choice I made,” continued Wade.

Wade also wrote she plans on having a hysterectomy and an oophorectomy.

“The next process is egg retrieval and eventually a hysterectomy and oophorectomy (that I can hold off on a little longer due to my age),” shared the 29-year-old. “Thank you all for continuous prayers and support and love. Excited to be working and getting ready for tour.”

Wade’s close friend, RHOBH star Kyle Richards, commented on the post, writing, “❤💪🏼.”

Kyle Richards Denied Rumors About Her & Morgan Wade at the RHOBH Season 13 Reunion

RHOBH fans have speculated that Wade and Richards, who is separated from her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, are romantically involved. Richards denied the claims at the RHOBH season 13 reunion, filmed in January 2023.

Richards also stated that Wade has not enjoyed the attention she has received since appearing on RHOBH. According to Richards, Wade had not watched the Bravo series before filming season 13 scenes with the “Halloween Ends” actress.

“She did not realize the attention it gets. It was a lot of scrutiny for her, she was not comfortable with,” said Richards.

Kathy Hilton Discussed Kyle Richards’ Friendship With the Singer in December 2023

While speaking to Extra TV in December 2023, Richards’ older sister, Kathy Hilton, shared her thoughts about Wade. She stated that she believed Richards had a close bond with Wade because their late mother, Kathleen Richards, died due to breast cancer in 2002. The “Paris in Love” star also stated that her sister enjoyed Wade’s music before they established a friendship.

“Morgan just had a mastectomy. And my mother had breast cancer,” said Hilton. “So Kyle really liked her music. And then hearing what she was going through, they clicked.”

She also stated she thinks the singer and Richards have been “a really good influence on each other” as they both abstain from alcohol.

The 14th season of RHOBH has not yet started production.