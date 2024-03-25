Sutton Stracke Reacts to Kathy Hilton & Erika Jayne’s Comments During RHOBH Reunion Emergency

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion ended with an unprecedented medical emergency, as Sutton Stracke had to be taken to the hospital following a spell of exhaustion and dehydration. Her co-star and friend Garcelle Beauvais left as well to accompany Stracke to the hospital, leaving Andy Cohen to finish the reunion with Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Annemarie Wiley, and special guest Kathy Hilton, who made a surprise appearance to answer some questions about her relationship with her sister Richards.

Some fans online were outraged by Hilton and Jayne’s behavior during Stracke’s emergency, as the two caught up in hushed tones while Stracke was being attended to across the room.

“KATHY IS WILD FOR THIS! Like what the actual… Did she just drag Sutton while she’s like having a panic attack and then carry on having a casual convo with Erika about the holidays and replying to some texts? Is she trying to show that she’s here to bat for Kyle bc.. 🫠,” one fan account wrote on Twitter on March 13, with other users on Instagram calling their conversation about Christmas decorations “classless” and “disgusting”.

Now, in a March 22 Instagram live, Hilton spoke about the reunion moment with Stracke and cleared the air about her true reaction to the moment.

Sutton Stracke Shares Her Take on Kathy Hilton & Erika Jayne’s Reunion Conversation

KATHY IS WILD FOR THIS! Like what the actual… Did she just drag Sutton while she’s like having a panic attack and then carry on having a casual convo with Erika about the holidays and replying to some texts? Is she trying to show that she’s here to bat for Kyle bc.. 🫠 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/dD5YD4cU0u — Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) March 14, 2024

“I did say [at the reunion] my husband Rick is on the board of UCLA Medical Center and I can call right over so that she’s not waiting on a Friday night or Saturday night in LA in the emergency room,” Hilton confessed on her live video, saying that she did more than carry on her conversation in the corner.

Hilton described being scared for Stracke, who added that she didn’t want to leave the reunion set. Earlier in the live Stracke persisted that despite what some of her fans (and RHOBH castmates) may have thought, she did not leave the set because she was afraid of hashing out her season 13 comments about Hilton at the reunion.

Hilton went on to talk about Jayne, saying she found it “sweet” when Jayne asked her about the holidays during the reunion taping. “You know what? She’s been put through a lot and been in the hot seat and I’m only hoping the best for her. Women have got to stick together.”

“We just want to let you know that we are actually friends and that Erika and Kathy weren’t being mean. They were just chit-chatting while I was getting looked at,” Stracke finally said of the side conversation.

Kathy Hilton Celebrated Her 65th Birthday

With RHOBH season 13 officially over, Kathy looked ahead and celebrated her 65th birthday in March 2024. Her daughters, Paris and Nicky, threw a lavish birthday bash for Hilton at her home in Bel Air. Nicky shared a photo of the trio from the party on March 16, three days after her mother’s actual birthday.

According to TMZ, the famous guest list included not only her RHOBH castmate Minkoff but also former Bravo star and stylist Rachel Zoe and “Wheel of Fortune” host Vanna White. The party was complete with a claw machine full of jewelry, beef tenderloin and caviar, and Casa del Sol tequila.

“Best night toasting our birthday queen! 🎂💗,” Nicky captioned her post from the event.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Releases Statement Following Car Crash, DUI Charge