Nicky Hilton Speaks Out Amid ‘Bullying’ of Paris Hilton’s Infant Son

Nicky Hilton has shared her take on internet users’ comments about her nephew, Phoenix.

Phoenix was born via surrogate in early 2023 to parents Paris Hilton and Carter Reum. Although Paris Hilton and her husband have been measured in what they share on social media, a rare snap of Phoenix uploaded in October 2023 quickly went viral. The reason? Internet users noticed that Phoenix has a large head.

While some people expressed concerns about the baby’s head, others resorted to making jokes.

“I think that if you are bullying an infant then you have serious issues and you really take a look at yourself,” Nicky Hilton told Page Six in November 2023. “It’s so demented,” she added.

Paris Hilton Released a Statement Following Comments Made About Her Son

Paris Hilton was relatively quick to address the haters — and her son’s large head.

“There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain,” she wrote (via People magazine).

A few hours later, Paris Hilton shared a longer statement on her Instagram Stories.

“Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable. This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return,” she said.

“If I don’t post my baby, people assume I’m not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful. I’m a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic. I’ve dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life,” she continued.

“It’s hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy,” she added.

Some Internet Users Continued to Troll the Family After Paris Hilton Posted His Halloween Photos

Paris Hilton refrained from sharing additional photos of her son for a couple of weeks, but wanted to post photos of him on his first Halloween.

Paris Hilton posted a few photos of her baby boy, who had a number of different costumes. In one snap, Phoenix was a toadstool, while his mom dressed as Katy Perry. In another, he was an airline pilot as Paris Hilton channeled Britney Spears in her “Toxic” music video. Phoenix also had an Elmo costume and was dressed up as Luigi from Nintendo — dad Reum was Mario and Paris Hilton was Princess Peach, of course.

Some of the comments made on Paris Hilton’s Halloween posts were terrible. One person said that Phoenix looks like Stewie Griffin from “Family Guy” while someone else wondered if Paris Hilton was going to put hats on her baby to hide his head.

