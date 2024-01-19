Dr. Nicole Martin Addresses RHOBH Star’s Critique

Dr. Nicole Martin does not hold back from expressing her opinions on “The Real Housewives of Miami” and she kept that going during her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on January 17.

One WWHL caller asked Martin for her thoughts on Annemarie Wiley calling her a “clout chaser” in response to Martin criticizing the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” newbie for commenting on Sutton Stracke‘s esophagus. “So, I received countless messages [and] tweets about this, which was really the only reason I chose to respond,” Martin began by explaining.

“But, you know, I think to ‘chase clout’ implies that you’re going after a bigger fish, and Annemarie is in no way a bigger fish,” she continued. “Not professionally, not medically, not educationally. So, I don’t think I was chasing any clout.”

Fans in general seemed to love Martin’s clapback to Wiley as they took to the comments of Bravo’s Instagram post about it to share their support. “Below Deck Mediterranean” alum Hannah Ferrier joined in as well, writing, “The absolute best response we’ve seen to date on bravo about anything.” RHOM alum Ana Quincoces commented, “Don’t engage in a battle of the wits with the good doctor @drnicolemartin.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dr. Nicole Martin First Criticized Annemarie Wiley & Accused Her of ‘Medical Gaslighting’

Wiley, who is in her first season of RHOBH, questioned whether Martin was clout-chasing with her criticism of Wiley. On December 22, Martin posted a video on Instagram sharing her thoughts on Wiley’s comments about Stracke’s esophagus during a RHOBH episode.

The RHOM star, an anesthesiologist, argued that anyone in the medical field from techs to doctors should not be contradicting patients. “You joined the profession to be an advocate for patients, and as such, it is not our place to belittle, question or demean a patient’s symptoms or diagnosis,” she argued.

Martin called the RHOBH exchange a type of medical gaslighting and said she felt “uncomfortable” and “cringy” watching Wiley “belittle Sutton’s symptoms in such a way.”

Annemarie Wiley Called Out Dr. Nicole Martin Over What She Said Was a Hurtful Critique

A few weeks later, on January 4, Wiley responded to Martin’s criticism in a Page Six interview. She expressed feeling hurt that her fellow Bravolebrity had posted such a public criticism instead of calling her as a “professional courtesy.”

Wiley, a nurse anesthetist, said she contacted Martin after hearing Martin’s criticisms but she never got a response. According to Wiley, Martin’s failure to respond meant that the RHOM star wasn’t interested in “clarifying anything for anyone” and it was actually a sign of clout chasing.

“It was really, unfortunately, about trying to capitalize off of the ‘Beverly Hills’ show and I guess this is what the kids call clout-chasing, right? You’re just trying to capitalize on the moment for likes and whatever it is,” she said. Wiley said she met Martin at BravoCon 2023 and had a good impression of her before their feud.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery