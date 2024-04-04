Paris Hilton & Her Husband Respond to Fans Asking Where Their Daughter London Is

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum responded to fans who asked why they don’t share photos of their daughter, London, on social media.

The eldest daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kathy Hilton shares two children with Reum: A son, Phoenix, 1, and an infant daughter London. And while Phoenix has posed for many photos and videos, fans have noticed that the couple has never shown photos of their baby girl.

Several commenters asked about the situation after Hilton posted Easter photos of just her and Phoenix. There were also photos of Hilton and Reum posing with just their son duing a Carribean vacation, with no sign of little London.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paris Hilton Promised She Will Show London ‘Soon’ & Carter Reum Explained Why

In November 2023, Hilton announced the arrival of her daughter via an Instagram photo showing a pink outfit with the name “London” written across the front of the shirt. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned the post. Since that time, fans have yet to see a full photo of the baby girl.

In March 2024, Hilton posted a TikTok video of her playing with Phoenix. The little boy cracked up as he played with toys with his famous mom. But the post prompted fans to ask the whereabouts of baby London.

“Phoenix is just precious. I can’t wait until you feel safe enough to show us his sister,” one fan wrote. Paris Hilton replied to the fan with, “Love you, soon.”

Hilton also posted Easter photos of just her son with the caption, “Me and my little Easter bear.” She also shared Easter photos from St. Bart’s without London included in them. “Best Easter Ever with my #CutesieCrew,” she wrote.

Fans reacted to ask, “Where is LONDON?”

“Did she have another kid who is never in their fam pics?” another asked.

“How strange, she doesn’t put the baby in family photos and gatherings,” another noted.

“How come she never shows London kinda odd,” another wrote.

Hilton’s husband Carter Reum responded to curious fans in a comment to his wife’s photo post. “Not quite ready to share her w the world,” Reum wrote of baby London. “But she’s adorable and looks just like her mamma ❤❤ .”

Paris Hilton Dealt With Bullies When She Posted Photos of Her Son

Hilton is being cautious about sharing too much on social media. In the past, social media followers posted cruel comments about her son’s appearance, with some saying his head appears large. The socialite responded in an Instagram story to say, “If I don’t post my baby, people assume I’m not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful. I’m a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic.”

In an interview with People magazine, Hilton said she was shocked by the comments about her son. “I couldn’t believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby,” she said. “Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world.”

READ NEXT: Christie Brinkley Poses for Fearless Swimsuit Photos at Age 70