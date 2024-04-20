RHOBH Alum’s Daughter Shares 1st Photos of Secret Baby

Paris Hilton finally shared photos of her baby girl.

The eldest daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kathy Hilton and her husband Carter Reum share two children: Son Phoenix, 1, and an infant infant daughter London, who was born in November 2023.

On April 19, 2024, Hilton showed her daughter’s face for the first time in photos posted to Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Posed For Family Photos

In the slideshow posted to Instagram, Hilton and her baby girl posed on a picnic blanket outdoors. The “Simple Life” alum wore a floral dress as she held her daughter. Baby London wore a pink tulle skirt and a large pink headband-style bow on her head. In another photo, Reum and Phoenix joined them for the family photo, and there was also a shot of the happy mom and her son.

Hilton introduced her daughter for the first time with a sweet caption.

“Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum💕👶🏼💕.” She wrote. “I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember🥹 I’m so grateful she is here😍 I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother 💖.”

Hilton also asked fans to listen to her new song, “Fame Won’t Love You” on which she collaborated with her friend Sia. The socialite said the song was inspired by her new role as a mother.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the reveal of baby London.

“And now I’m crying 😭 🩷🩵 Love you all so much,” wrote Hilton’s aunt, RHOBH star Kyle Richards.

“She’s precious 💕,” wrote fellow RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais.

Paris Hilton Previously Spoke About Why She Kept Baby London From the Public

In November 2023, Hilton shocked fans with the surprise announcement of her daughter’s birth. The DJ posted an Instagram photo of a pink outfit with the name “London” printed across the front of the shirt. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned the post. As with her first child, Hilton, 43, used a surrogate to birth her baby and never told anyone she had a baby on the way.

During an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Mark,” she explained how she told her family about her second arrival. “My Thanksgiving was amazing,” Hilton told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos last fall. “Of course, that’s when I surprised my whole family with London. It was before the turkey!”

But once she did share the news of her baby’s birth, the proud mama was hesitant to share photos of her daughter. In an interview, Hilton told E! News she wanted to keep her daughter private for a while. In early April 2024, she explained that she didn’t want to share her first few months with London with the world.

“I feel like my life has just been so public with everything,” the “Paris in Love” star said. “So, I just wanted to keep my little girl to me. But I’m gonna show her to the world soon ’cause everyone keeps asking.”

Hilton teased that she would share photos of her daughter “When the time is right.”

READ NEXT: Christie Brinkley Poses for Fearless Swimsuit Photos at Age 70