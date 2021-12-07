Dorit Kemsley’s Husband PK Arrested After Suspicion of DUI

Paul “PK” Kemsley, the husband of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Dorit Kemsley, was arrested in November on suspicion of DUI, just one month after armed robbery.

According to the Daily Mail, PK was arrested on November 23, 2021, after drinking wine at dinner with friends. He was pulled over on the 101 freeway where he blew .081 during a breathalyzer test. The legal limit in California is .08 according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles. PK was alone in his vehicle the outlet reported.

The arrest took place just off Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles, CA shortly before midnight, the outlet reported.

PK was arrested and taken to the Van Nuys Police Department where he was tested again and blew .073. He was held there for an hour and then driven to the police officers who were guarding his own due to the recent break-in, the outlet reported.

PK’s Lawyer Gave a Statement Saying He “Takes the Allegations Extremely Seriously & Fully Cooperated With the Authorities”

According to the Daily Mail, PK’s attorney, Alan Jackson, gave a statement regarding the arrest.

“PK was arrested and cited on November 23 on suspicion of DUI. While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner,” the statement read, according to the outlet. “Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit. He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening. PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities. This would mark the first and only such incident in PK’s long driving history. He has learned a valuable lesson.”

The same day of the arrest PK shared an Instagram snap of him alongside Mauricio Umansky, who is married to RHOBH co-star, Kyle Richards, as well as Rob Minkoff, who is married to RHOBH co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“The Real Husbands of Beverly Hills,” PK wrote on the photo.

Dorit Was Robbed at Gunpoint on October 28, 2021, While PK Was in London

On October 27, 2021, Dorit was robbed at gunpoint in her home and the “two or three” men got away with belongings worth about $1 million, NBC reported. Dorit was home with her two young children while her husband PK was out of the country. According to Daily Mail, Dorit was awoken from her sleep to the robbery in progress and she pleaded for them not to harm her two children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, or herself.

Dorit revealed she’s suffering from panic attacks following the robbery.

“The panic attacks are coming … And feeling safe? How am I ever going to feel safe again? How do I protect my children? … I’m going through all of that,” she told her former RHOBH costar, Teddi Mellencamp, on Extra on November 9, 2021, according to US Weekly.

Dorit also revealed the suspects argued between themselves about killing her or leaving her alive.

“There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of [was], ‘I have to save those babies,’” she said according to the outlet.

