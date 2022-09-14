‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Gets 2 New Full-Time Cast Members [Report]

There’s a new Jersey Housewife in town.

According to Page Six, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast has officially made a big change. As previously rumored, Jackie Goldschneider has been demoted to a friend of and newcomer Rachel Fuda has taken her place, becoming the franchise’s first new full-time cast member since season 9.

Heavy has reached out to Fuda for comment.

Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider joined the RHONJ cast in season 9, but there haven’t been any full-time additions since then. Producers tried out a friend in season 12, but Traci Johnson didn’t last and was dropped from the show after just one season.

Page Six also reported that newcomer Danielle Cabral was also brought on as a full-time cast member.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fuda Is Pals With Melissa Gorga

Fuda and her husband John are parents to three kids. As evidenced by her Instagram account, Fuda is friends with RHONJ star Melissa Gorga.

“Love making memories with you ladies,” she captioned a pic alongside Gorga, Goldschneider and season 13 friend of Jenn Fessler in August 2022.

“The beauties,” co-star Margaret Josephs commented on the photo.

“Love uuuu,” wrote Goldschneider.

“Couldn’t love u more,” Fessler added.

Although it’s unclear what kind of drama the ladies will get into during season 13, there were two people noticeably missing from the comments section: Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin.

As for Dolores Catania, while she didn’t comment on that photo specifically, she did comment on a pic from Fuda’s daughter’s baptism.

“God bless u sweet Guiliana u look like a little cherub on your special day,” Catania commented on the post that Fuda shared on September 6, 2022. Josephs, Gorga, and Fessler all commented on that post as well.

A Fight Broke Out During the Filming of the RHONJ Finale

It seems that things may have been going okay during season 13 and Giudice even got to a good place with Margaret Josephs — the RHONJ OG even invited her and her husband to her wedding.

However, things took a drastic turn while the women were filming the finale. Although there aren’t many concrete details about what went down, the fight created a new rift between Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga, and, of course, Melissa. Things were so bad that Joe and Melissa decided to skip Giudice’s wedding.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list — right? — Of reasons in our heads and why and I will let all my listeners know this — you know, obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” Melissa said on the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast.

Catania’s ex-husband Frank also spoke out about the finale fight.

“It got so crazy. When I tell you… Let’s put it this way: There had to be people in between the women; there had to be people in between the men,” he told Page Six. No word on whether Fuda was at the party when everything went down.

