RHONJ Star Reveals Finale Fight Got Physical Between the Men & the Women

The last episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” included some major drama that ultimately caused Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga to skip Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ August wedding.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list — right? — of reasons in our heads and why and I will let all my listeners know this — you know, obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” Melissa said on the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast, on which her husband joined as her guest.

And while there have been plenty of rumors about what went down during the finale taping — which took place during a party at Dolores Catania’s new boyfriend’s house — there has been confirmation that things between cast members got physical.

On August 22, 2022, Catania’s ex-husband Frank Catania’s interview with Page Six was published. In that interview, he confirmed that things got ugly.

Frank Said That He Had to Step in to Keep People Away From Each Other

Without giving away any specific details, Frank told Page Six that things got really heated between the women and between the husbands.

“It got so crazy. When I tell you… Let’s put it this way: There had to be people in between the women; there had to be people in between the men,” he told the outlet.

Frank explained that he tried his best to “keep the peace” but admitted that he had to step in to keep people from going after each other.

“I always try to keep the peace and calm everybody down. But it’s a hard crowd to keep down,” he said. “There’s a lot that happened after the finale, which determined what happened at the wedding, which is a shame,” he teased.

Sources Previously Said That Gorga & Ruelas Had to Be Separated by Security

A source previously told The Sun that things got intense between Joe and his now-brother-in-law, Ruelas.

“Joe charged at Luis during filming after long-simmering tensions came to a head,” a source told the outlet. “Luis was upset that Melissa unfairly blamed Teresa for spreading rumors about her marriage. But Teresa and Luis only talked to Joe about these rumors off camera to protect them,” the source continued.

Another source seemed to have a similar take on what happened that evening.

“Somehow a physical brawl broke out, but security stopped it from escalating further,” the second source said.

Giudice talked a bit about the aftermath of the fight in a teaser episode of her new podcast. She is expected to dive a bit deeper in the first episode, which will be released on September 21, 2022. However, Giudice is under the same contractual obligations as her co-stars and won’t be able to say too much until the episode airs.

