Real Housewives Stars React to Shocking Death

Stars from the “Real Housewives” franchise are reacting to the death of a beloved celebrity.

On December 13, 2022, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the popular DJ and producer from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Boss, 40, was married to former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Allison Holker and shared three kids with her, Weslie, Maddox and Zaia, according to TMZ.

Boss was a popular television personality and he touched the lives of many, including stars from Bravo and the Real Housewives franchise.

Bravo & Real Housewives Stars Reacted to the Death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

On social media, fans and friends reacted to Boss’ death with comments on his final Instagram post, which was a shared “Sunday Funday” dance post with Holker just two days before his death. Many Real Housewives stars posted supportive messages for Holker.

“Heartbreaking – I am so sorry for your loss. Sending love and light to your beautiful family,” wrote “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards.

“I am so saddened,” wrote RHOBH alum Denise Richards. “I would often show my husband your videos. You could see the love & strong connection between you two. I can’t even imagine what you are going through. Our deepest condolences to you & your family.”

“Praying for your family,” wrote Larsa Pippen of “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice posted praying hand emoji, while “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks wrote, “Peace be still.”

“Sending healing prayers during this very difficult time,” wrote “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Gretchen Rossi.

“I’m heartbroken,” added RHOC star Emily Simpson on her Instagram story. The Bravo star also included about suicide prevention.

RHOC star Tamra Judge posted the number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline with the caption, “Please share.”

RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna also shared Helpline information on her Instagram story, while her co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff reposted an article about Boss’s death with the caption “Heartbroken.”

Other Bravo stars also reacted to the unexpected news of Boss’s passing.

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo wrote, “This is so heartbreaking and such a reminder you have no idea what people are dealing with and that the internet and tv is not real.”

In addition, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent reposted a story about Boss’s death, and her former fiancé, Randall Emmett, wrote to Holker, “Prayers for your family.”

Several Real Housewives Stars Competed on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Where Boss’s Wife Allison Holker Was a Pro Dancer for Years

Boss and his wife met on the set of the Fox dancing competition “So You Think You Can Dance.” According to People, they shared a dance at the SYTYCD season 7 wrap party in 2010 and fell in love soon after. “We have been together ever since,” Boss said in February 2022.

Holker went on to become a pro dancer on “Dancing With the Stars.” She was partnered with Jonathan Bennett, Riker Lynch, Andy Grammer, and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds on several seasons of the show. In addition, in 2013 she performed a routine with her husband on “Dancing With the Stars.”

It is possible that Holker may have crossed paths with several Real Housewives stars in the DWTS ballroom. Lisa Vanderpump, Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Erika Jayne, Kenya Moore, and Teresa Giudice are all Real Housewives stars who have competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” according to BravoTV.com.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

