RHOBH Star Reveals Big Change For Season 13

Garcelle Beauvais gave an update on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In a June 2023 interview, the Bravo star revealed the anticipated premiere date for season 13 of the show, then also hinted that things won’t be as volatile as season 12, which culminated with an explosive cast trip that has left some cast members still on the outs.

Here’s what you need to know:

Garcelle Beauvais Said the New Season Won’t be as “Toxic” as Season 12

Beauvais, who has been a full-time cast member on RHOBH since 2020, opened up about the show while speaking at an A+E Networks event at the Banff World Media Festival in Alberta, Canada.

According to Variety, she first teased that the new season of RHOBH will air in the fall of 2023. “I’m hearing November is our release date,” Beauvais revealed. “It’s back to fun and glamour and friendships. It’s not as toxic as it was. I think the last season was pretty hardcore on everybody.”

The “Black Girl Missing” actress added that the prior season had been hard on everyone. In addition to the cast infighting, Beauvais’ teen son, Jax Nilon, was cyberbullied as season 12 aired.

While she said the new season is less “toxic,” Beauvais admitted that the job requires cast members to be “confrontational.”

“Because that’s part of the show — finding drama within the women,” she explained. “And it’s not that hard with some of them. But the everyday can be tough. … It’s a hard job.”

Beauvais previously told E! News that she was ready for a lighter season of RHOBH after last year’s dark drama, which centered around Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna, both of whom will not appear in the new season.

“It really feels fresh and fun,” she said of filming season 13. “We’ll always have drama because we’re all independent, strong-minded women, but let’s have fun. It got a little too dark last season.”

Other RHOBH Stars Have Weighed in on the New Season

With longtime cast member Rinna and Housewives “friend” Hilton both out for season 13, other cast members have weighed in on the new feel on RHOBH.

In an interview with E! News, Kyle Richards admitted the show feels “different” now. “This season I would say, there’s a lot of drama, but we also each season have a lot of fun,” she said. “There’s a lot of personal story amongst the cast…individually there’s a lot going on.”

And co-star Sutton Stracke also weighed in, telling Page Six that there will be plenty of “comical moments” in the upcoming season. “I think it’s going to be a really great, fast-paced, fun, exciting show,” she added. “I think that we laugh a lot more, but there’s still a bunch of drama because girl, you cannot get seven women together and not have drama!”

The upcoming season of RHOBH will star Beauvais, Richards, Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newcomer Annemarie Wiley. Former cast members Camille Grammer, Denise Richards, and Kim Richards were also spotted filming scenes for RHOBH season 13.

