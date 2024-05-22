Bravo Confirms RHOBH Season 14 Cast With 2 Official Additions

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 14 cast rumors have been swirling ever since season 13 ended. While it was previously confirmed that season 13 newbie Annemarie Wiley and three-season star Crystal Kung Minkoff would not be returning to the series, the fate of the rest of their co-stars remained unconfirmed, even as cameras began rolling on the new crop of episodes.

Now, in a May 22 post on the Bravo Instagram page, the network has confirmed which longtime RHOBH stars would be making their return to the franchise, and which newcomers would be joining them.

According to the network, the official RHOBH season 14 cast consists of Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Joining the diamond-holders in a “Friend of the Housewives” role are returning Friend Kathy Hilton (Richards’ older sister) and Jennifer Tilly (who appeared in a guest capacity in season 13 alongside her close friend Stracke).

RHOBH Fans React to New & Familiar Faces

Fans flocked to the network’s comment section to share their thoughts on the new cast additions, as well as Hilton’s return after taking season 13 off from the show.

“OMG JENNIFER TILLY AS A FRIEND,” one fan wrote, with another adding that she “should’ve gotten a diamond 💎.”

“I’m so glad Kathy is back! I’m hoping Bozoma is a bit spicy, because we need a strong personality to shake things up!” another fan commented.

“AAAAHHHHHHH BOZOMA SAINT JOHN!!!! I’m SCREAMING!!!!! I AM SAT!!!!!!” another user added, while one fan wrote, “Everyone googling ‘Bozoma Saint John’.” According to her website, Saint John is a businesswoman known as the former Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix, also having spent time in executive roles at Endeavor Talent Agency and Uber.

Saint John and Tilly were two of three rumored new additions to the cast, with the third, Amanda de Cadenet, not making the network’s official cast announcement. Saint John, Tilly, and de Cadenet were all present at Stracke’s Surrealism Ball earlier in May 2024, where photos were taken showing cameras up filming for the new season. At the time, Queens of Bravo posted that de Cadenet was rumored to be joining Hilton and Tilly as a third Friend of the Housewives.

When Will RHOBH Season 14 Premiere?

While the RHOBH cast was just confirmed, fans will have to wait a while for new episodes to hit their screens. While seasons 11 and 12 premiered in May 2021 and 2022, respectively, season 13 of the series began in October 2023. Although the recent schedule has not remained consistent, it is more likely than not that fans will have to wait until later in 2024 for new episodes to drop.

In the meantime, Housewives fans can keep up with the other franchises currently airing on the network. After a few weeks with no new Housewives episodes on the network (the first time that had happened since Barack Obama was in the White House, according to Parade), “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premiered its 14th season on May 5, 2024, ending the dry spell.

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” will join RHONJ, premiering its long-awaited second season on June 2.

