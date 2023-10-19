‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Teases ‘Hugest’ Change For Season 14

Dolores Catania says things will look a bit different when “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” returns for season 14.

The cast for the upcoming season of RHONJ includes Catania, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider, and newcomers Kayla Giovinazzo and Tiffany Chantell Rosania, per Us Weekly.

While there were clear divides in the friend group last season, Catania told People there will be even more surprising changes when the Bravo reality show resumes.

“You’re going to see a shift in friends that you wouldn’t expect,” Catania told the outlet. “Like, that’s the hugest thing — a real shift in friends.”

Dolores Catania Says There’s More Than Just the ‘Obvious’ Divides on RHONJ Season 14

As filming for RHONJ season 14 continues, some incidents have already been leaked online. In September 2023, Giudice’s “Tipsy in Tulum” party culminated with an argument between Aydin and Cabral that turned physical. Both women were temporarily suspended from filming.

In addition, both Jackie Goldscheider and Josephs have hinted that their once close friendship is now strained. “We have a bond,” Josephs told Us Weekly. “For whatever reason, it is not the same right now, but I’m sure it will be.”

And Giudice and Gorga’s ongoing family feud has still not been resolved, with Giudice refusing to film any scenes with her estranged sister-in-law.

Catania told People that the shift in the new season is more than just the “obvious ones we know about.” “There’s been such a mix-up, I want to call it,” she teased. “There’s some rumors buzzing around that a lot of stuff has been happening this season and a lot of stuff has! It’s unpredictable.”

Catania’s boyfriend, Paulie Connell, told The U.S. Sun that group outings look different now. “The settings are different because it’s acknowledgeable now that certain people don’t talk,” he teased.

Jackie Goldschneider Is In a Surprising Place With Teresa Giudice & Other Friendships Are Still Solid

Some RHONJ friendships remain the same. In 2022, Fuda joined the show as Gorga’s friend, which means there was no chance of Giudice befriending her.

“So, coming on the show as Melissa’s friend … I personally felt like I was immediately polarized — even without polarizing myself,” Fuda told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “Just put Melissa next to me and I’m, like, written off automatically, which sucks for me because I would have liked a fair chance to have gotten to know Teresa and maybe flourish our own friendship.”

Suffice it to say, Giudice probably wasn’t on the guest list for Gorga and Fuda’s slumber party, which was a filming event in October 2023.

But on the other end of the spectrum, Goldschneider is now in a better place with Giudice after a cheating rumor in season 12 nearly ended their friendship.

“All of this stuff is in our past, and we both acknowledge that, you know, we’ve both been through it,” Goldscheider told Us Weekly. “We know that we have, and we’ve both not been very nice to each other and, you know, it’s OK. We’re through it.”

READ NEXT: Fans React to the Saddest Part of the RHOBH Season 13 Trailer