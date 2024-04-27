RHONJ Star & Beau Show Off Combined Weight Loss of Nearly 70 Pounds

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania and her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell are sharing details about their recent weight loss.

While speaking to The U.S. Sun in April 2024, Catania stated that after using the weight loss drugs, Ozempic and Mounjaro, she is down nearly 30 pounds.

“As of this morning, 129. That’s high school weight. I feel great. I feel the best I ever have in my life,” said Catania.

She stated that she intends to lose another four pounds.

The reality television personality also stated that Mounjaro has made her no longer interested in eating her once favorite foods.

“I was a big carb person. I was Doritos, chips, onion dip. Now, it makes me nauseous. So I absolutely don’t eat that anymore,” stated the RHONJ star. “Diet is a lifestyle, not a fad. So once you’ve gotten to that point, which I have now with the help of Mounjaro, I don’t eat junk food.”

The publication also reported that Connell is down 40 pounds with the assistance of Mounjaro. He stated that his doctor encouraged him to take the drug during the summer of 2023.

“My visceral fat was through the roof. So now it’s like seven and when I started this, it was like 18. That’s the fat around your organs, so it’s not really good… But now I know that I’m healthy,” stated the Irish native. “From a doctor’s perspective, my blood, my health, I mean everything [is healthy]. Blood pressure medication came down.”

Dolores Catania Attended Brittany Mattessich’s Bridal Shower

Catania attended her ex-husband, Frank Catania’s fiance, Brittany Mattessich’s bridal shower. On April 22, the mother of two uploaded several Instagram pictures that showed her enjoying her time with her ex-husband, their daughter, Gabrielle Catania, Mattessich, Melissa Gorga, and Rachel Fuda at the shower.

“Had so much fun showering the beautiful bride-to-be 🩷👰🏼‍♀️ So excited for these two @frank.catania.sr & @missbrittyann 🤍,” read the caption of the post.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November 2023, Catania stated that she was “so happy” for her ex-husband and Mattessich. She stated that she believes Mattessich is an ideal partner for the father of her children.

“I love them for each other,” said Catania. “The one thing about Frank when always he describes Brittany to me is, ‘She does not give me any trouble.’ And at this point in our lives, we just look for peace.”

Dolores Catania Teased Information About RHONJ Season 14

Catania teased information about the upcoming 14th season of RHONJ during a February 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, alongside Gorga and Margaret Josephs.

“It’s unpredictable. It’s different,” said Catania.

She also referenced that Gorga and her estranged sister-in-law Teresa Giudice did not film together during RHONJ season 14. Catania stated that she has not had difficulty maintaining her friendships with Giudice and Gorga, despite their ongoing issues.

“I don’t find myself as being stuck in the middle. When you are there from the beginning – had we made friends later in life, things would be different. But I have always been apart of their lives and that’s the way I would like to stay,” said Catania.

The 14th season of RHONJ will start airing on May 5, 2024.