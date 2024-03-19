RHONY Star Posts Surprising Response to Season 15 Cast Rumors

Fans may see a new season of “The Real Housewives of New York City” sooner than later.

On March 18, 2024, the fan account Queens of Bravo posted a teaser for the upcoming 15th season of the flagship Real Housewives franchise. The post featured a photo of the RHONY season 14 cast, which included Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, and Brynn Whitfield.

“We’re hearing rhony is set to begin production by the end of the month, everybody is back, and they’ll be joined by TWO new Housewives,” came the caption.

Bravo has not confirmed the “Real Housewives of New York City” cast and does not respond to casting rumors. But one season 14 cast member did weigh in on the teaser.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sai De Silva Joked About Her Return to RHONY

When the revamped version of RHONY premiered in July 2023, fans were introduced to six brand new Housewives. Sai De Silva rubbed some viewers the wrong way with her blunt demeanor. Fellow Housewives alum Emily Simpson (“Real Housewives of Orange County”) even described the influencer’s behavior as “mean” when she spoke about her on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that several commenters posted negative remarks about her potential return. “Ugh, no not Sai,” one commenter wrote.

“Sigh 😔 why inflict another season of Sai on us?” another asked.

De Silva decided to have some fun with fans by jumping into the comments of Queens of Bravo’s casting post. “Sighhhhhh I hope Sai is not coming back,” she wrote.

“SAI GOT JOKES 😂😂😂 WE CAN ONLY STAN ❤🔥,” one commenter replied.

But others weren’t as amused. “She better have eaten a whole-[expletive] humble pie and gotten off her high horse.😒 If she returns with even an inkling of the attitude she had last season, I’m done with her,” one viewer wrote.

“So done with her,” De Silva replied.

Fans Reacted to Jenna Lyons Possibly Coming Back to ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’

Fans seemed most surprised by the idea of Jenna Lyons returning to RHONY for another go. The former J. Crew vice president has been vocal about her uncertainty about returning to reality TV.

“Jenna Lyons is back? I’m shocked,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“I’m shocked and DELIGHTED. She is fascinating to me, love watching her do or say anything,” another chimed in.

In November 2023, Lyons skipped the BravoCon fan convention. Her absence came not long after she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and told host Andy Cohen that her “thorn” of season 14 was “the whole show.”

During a subsequent appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” she said she “genuinely” did not know if she would return to RHONY. In November, she told the “Today” show that she also must consider her personal relationships now. Since wrapping her first season of RHONY, Lyons started a romantic relationship with photographer Cass Bird. She has chosen to keep her relationship mostly private, according to People magazine.

As for other RHONY casting, elsewhere in the comments Queens of Bravo shot down the suggestion that the two “new ones” will be RHONY veterans Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps. That lines up with something de Lesseps said during an interview on “The Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast in March 2024.

“I have had no official news of any, you know, mixing of the cast,” she shared with Yontef when speaking about RHONY. “I have no idea, I think it’s a brilliant idea. Now would I do Housewives right now? I don’t know. I’m having too much fun with cabaret and possibly some other shows that I have in the works so we’ll see. We’ll see but I can’t confirm or deny anything.” De Lesseps did add, “Jenna… I heard she is, I heard she is coming back.”

