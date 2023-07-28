RHONY Newbie Is Dissatisfied with Response to Her Onscreen Controversy

Sai De Silva took to her Instagram Stories after the second episode of “The Real Housewives of New York City” season 14 aired on July 23 to defend herself from critics.

The influencer and content creator opened up in a video posted to her Stories (saved on Reddit) as she put on her makeup and told her followers, “Yesterday was so crazy.” She added, “Never in a million years would I think people would get their panties in a bunch because I like 2-ply toilet paper,” in reference to the fact that she brought a pack of toilet paper to Erin Lichy’s home in the Hamptons.

“First of all, anyone who knows me or has been following me for quite some time knows I am very sarcastic, very humorous, and I don’t take anything serious,” she continued. “So the people who got their panties in a bunch about me liking toilet paper or me packing eight bags, like this is comic relief okay? I’m here to entertain, like this is entertaining.”

She also said she couldn’t believe that she was criticized for asking Lichy for food as the hostess was only offering caviar. “If you are good friends, you are yourself around your friends, are you not?” De Silva wondered. “Anyway, people who watch this show get very, very touchy. Very, very touchy. And I am shocked about it. I thought it was funny.” De Silva’s video was shared on social media, where fans had mixed reactions to the RHONY star’s comments.

Many Fans Disagreed With Sai De Silva’s Claim That Her Move Was Comedic While Others Defended the RHONY Star

Several RHONY fans ridiculed De Silva’s Story and said she was trying too hard to appear unbothered. “It’s giving pressed but trying to come across as breezy,” a commenter posted on Reddit. “Girl if you can’t handle how fans react about toilet paper and caviar plates, you’ve got a big storm coming.” Someone else wrote, “A comedy act with no comedy? How dreadful.”

Someone else said, “Insisting she’s funny and entertaining while applying her contour is the first funny thing she’s done.” Other fans said they didn’t like that an influencer was cast on the show because it was “inauthentic.”

However, others came to De Silva’s defense, including one person who said De Silva seemed “pretty standard” for a Housewife on Bravo. Another wrote, “The cast needs different personalities, while she’s not my favorite I have no issue with her.”

The 2nd Episode of RHONY Saw the Women Head on Their First-Ever Cast Trip

The second episode of RHONY’s 14th season saw the new cast of Housewives head out of the city for their first cast trip as they visited Erin Lichy’s house in the Hamptons. The women, with the exception of Brynn Whitfield who couldn’t make it due to an illness, arrived at Lichy’s house for a caviar snack before heading out to eat at Topping Rose House.

Jenna Lyons arrived with a gift of lingerie for the ladies, but Jessel Taank was not pleased with Lyons’ choice for her and said it was hideous and looked like a Christmas tree. That wasn’t it for the drama as Lichy wasn’t happy that the women complained about the food options at the house.

