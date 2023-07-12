Craig Conover Responds to Sonja Morgan’s Claims About Their History Together

Craig Conover replied to Sonja Morgan’s claim on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that the two Bravo stars had a more-than-friendly encounter in the past.

Although the “Southern Charm” star denied kissing the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum in the July 11 episode of his podcast with Austen Kroll, “Pillows and Beer,” he was quick to praise Morgan as a “bundle of fun” and didn’t seem bothered by her WWHL claims.

It all started when Morgan joined her “Welcome to Crappie Lake” co-star Luann de Lesseps on the July 9 episode of WWHL and De Lesseps said she “exchanged phone numbers” with Kroll after they “hung out once at BravoCon.”

“I did the other one,” Morgan replied to her RHONY co-star. Cohen asked her, “Did you make out with Craig?” and the socialite replied, “Well, we had a little tête-à-tête.” Conover and Kroll both laughed about the women’s appearance on WWHL and their comments on their podcast as Kroll said, “Sonja is something else.”

Conover shared, “Sonja has always been a funny, great friend to have.” He revealed that he first met her on WWHL around six years ago and “never had a bad thing to say about her.” However, he clarified that they “haven’t kissed” and told Kroll, “I haven’t seen her in like five years… She’s aggressive, she’s a bundle of fun, but no, Sonja and I have not kissed… Sonja was just having fun on ‘Watch What Happens.’”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Craig Conover Said It Was a ‘Compliment’ From Sonja Morgan While His Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo Also Reacted

Conover and Kroll discussed the RHONY alums’ comments later in their podcast as well and the Sewing Down South founder reiterated that it was a “compliment” for Morgan to bring him up in a positive light. “It was a welcomed compliment,” Conover said but added that he “would remember” if they’d kissed.

As for Kroll, he revealed that he didn’t remember swapping numbers with the Countess and also claimed he “would have remembered.” He wondered if De Lesseps was confusing him for someone else, but told Conover that she was “gorgeous” and would be sending her a DM as he’d love to invite the RHONY alums to Charleston. That message might be well-received as De Lesseps told Kroll on WWHL to “call me, darling.”

Conover’s girlfriend, “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo, also commented on Morgan’s WWHL claim. While she didn’t confirm or deny the claim, she didn’t appear bothered by it as she wrote on an Instagram post, “No I’m peeeeing my pants.”

Fans Wondered If Sonja Morgan Got Craig Conover Confused With Another ‘Southern Charm’ Star

A few Bravo fans wondered if Morgan had gotten mixed up between Conover and another “Southern Charm” star, Whitney Sudler-Smith, as reports had circulated in the past about a possible hook-up between the two Bravolebrities.

The Instagram account Best of Bravo, which posted a clip of De Lesseps’ WWHL comments, got several replies from fans pointing that out, including one that said, “I think she got Whitney and Craig confused.” Another wrote, “I’m actually surprised she didn’t say she hooked up with Whitney.”

The rumor that Morgan and Sudler-Smith hooked up was fueled in part by none other than Sudler-Smith’s mother, “Southern Charm” icon Patricia Altschul. Back in 2019, Morgan posted a photo of herself with Altschul on a Bravo float at New York City Pride Parade, and one user wrote, “If only she would support her son coming out of the closet.” The grand dame of “Southern Charm” clapped back, “He’s not gay … ask Sonja.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’