Fans Think Heather Dubrow is Moving to RHOBH With Latest Announcement

Is “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow switching out her orange for a diamond? Fans are starting to think this may be the case after Dubrow announced that she and her husband (Dr. Terry Dubrow, known as one of the two doctors behind E!’s “Botched”) had purchased a new property in Beverly Hills that they planned to spend about three years renovating.

“BREAKING NEWS ! Watch out Beverly Hills, The Dubrow dream house is officially underway! Lots of house updates to come from Heather and ‘Just Terry’ 😂 😂 💃🏻 💃🏻… We are so excited to redo this legendary home ( should take about 3 years …)” Heather wrote in the caption her July 25 Instagram post. The post included a photo of Heather photoshopped into the “Barbie” movie poster, with “Just Terry” in the caption being a reference to the film’s marketing referring to the Ken doll character as “Just Ken”.

Fans Call for Heather Dubrow to Switch Franchises

Fans quickly entered Dubrow’s comment section with their thoughts on her latest property purchase, with some wondering if this meant that a switch to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” franchise would be imminent. Many were excited about the prospect of Dubrow switching franchises, something she’s reportedly “desperate” to do.

“I guess that means there’s no future for you on RHOC? 😢” one user wrote.

“time to turn in the 🍊 and give her a 💎. Congrats we wana see it all ❤️” another fan added, tagging Andy Cohen’s account in their comment.

“I think you’ll be happier in BH and yes do show us your building process!” a third fan wrote.

“Cast trip UPGRADE! 👏🏻🍾 RHOBH is ready for you!” another user added.

“Please please please put Heather in the real housewives of Beverly Hills #andycohen I think she would make the perfect fit. Also she would put a few people straight she would make the slide right into the show 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏” a fifth fan chimed in.

Heather Dubrow’s 2nd Los Angeles Property Was Once Owned By a Hollywood Legend

Entertainment Tonight first reported on Dubrow’s new property purchase, saying she and her husband purchased the former home of the late Italian film producer Dino De Laurentiis, who earned an Academy Award for Best Foreign Film in 1958.

“We tried to buy five or six properties all over Cabo, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, Palm Springs and the universe landed us here, at the most iconic, Hollywood estate,” Dubrow told ET of the 9,000-square-foot home (and 8.2 acres of land on which it stands), which the couple purchased for $16.1 million (from a $37.5 million asking price). Josh Altman from “Million Dollar Listing” represented the Dubrows during the deal.

This is the Dubrows’ second property purchased in Los Angeles after the couple purchased a $14 million penthouse in the city (with the help of “Selling Sunset” star Heather El Moussa) in 2022, which helped spark the speculation that Dubrow was looking to switch to RHOBH, though it seems like she already has at least one friend on the cast if she were to make the switch.

Dubrow posted a July 17 photo from her Penthouse with the full Los Angeles view in the background, which drew in a comment from RHOBH star and actress Garcelle Beauvais, who wrote, “Can’t wait to see it in person”, with Dubrow responding, “well come OVER !!! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️”.

