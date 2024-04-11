Shannon Beador Shares Footage of RHONY Cast Member Filming New Season

While “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and “The Real Housewives of New York City” are the first two shows in the “Housewives” franchise, there is not a lot of crossover between the two casts, who live on opposite coasts. The shows’ respective reputations have even led to disagreements between cast members, each arguing that their show put Bravo on the map.

Now, in an April 10 Instagram story, RHOC’s Shannon Beador thew any history between the two casts aside as she shared a video her daughter took of RHONY star Jenna Lyons out at lunch in the middle of filming for season 15 of the series.

“When your daughter goes to school in NYC and walks by RHONY filming… 😉,” Beador wrote in a caption on her post.

Shannon Beador’s Daughter Saw Jenna Lyons Filming

The daughter Beador is referencing would be one of her youngest, Adeline, who is enrolled at Parsons School of Design in New York City. Adeline’s twin sister Stella is a student at Beador’s alma mater USC, while her oldest daughter Sophie attended Baylor University in Texas.

Lyons was the only RHONY star featured in Beador’s post, though it is possible she was filming with one or more of her co-stars who were out of view. Bravo confirmed in March 2024 that not only would Lyons be making her return to RHONY after season 14, but the rest of her season 14 co-stars would as well. This means that Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield are all back for another season.

Queens of Bravo shared a screenshot of Beador’s story in an April 10 post, and one detail stood out to fans. “Hold on. People have to hold that shade up for the whole scene?? That’s insane,” one fan commented, noting that multiple crew members appeared to be holding up a shade above Lyons and whoever she was getting lunch with.

“it’s for lighting purposes its their job,” one fan replied, while another wrote, “lighting = ‘storyline’ 😂 🤡,” and a third added, “I’m not ok with this.”

“The idea that Shannon’s daughter is sending her tea about RHONY I live,” another fan added in the comment section.

“Jenna ‘kin Lyons probably doesn’t even know who Shannon is 😂 😂,” another fan wrote.

Did RHOC or RHONY Put Bravo on the Map?

Play

The debate over which franchise put Bravo and the “Housewives” on the map goes back for years, with RHOC OG Vicki Gunvalson taking RHONY OG Ramona Singer to task over the topic at BravoCon 2019 during the inaugural round of the fan-favorite game “Squash That Beef”.

“You said that ‘New York’ put the ‘Housewives’ on the map, but ‘Orange County’ came first,” host Andy Cohen told Singer during the segment.

“The situation was, it was ‘Orange County’, and then they called us ‘New York Housewives’, they renamed us, and his head person at Bravo told me, ‘Oh my god, because of the Housewives, you put us on the map,'” Singer responded, without confirming which “head person” she was referring to.

“I put you on the map,” Gunvalson clapped back at Singer, “there would be no ‘Housewives’ without me.”

While the beef remained unsquashed, Gunvalson was invited back to BravoCon in 2023 to receive the first-ever “Wifetime Achievement Award”.

READ NEXT: Which ‘Below Deck’ Star Does Jill Zarin Blame for ‘Total Disaster’ of a Trip?