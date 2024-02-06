Vicki Gunvalson Explains ‘Hurt’ By Tamra Judge

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge have a long friendship filled with ups and downs. After Judge backed out of the Tres Amigas live shows she had been doing with Gunvalson and Shannon Beador, Gunvalson fired off on her friend on social media.

Now, in a February 3 video posted to the Sirius XM YouTube channel, Gunvalson is opening up to friend and radio host Jeff Lewis about her present issues with Judge and what she expects from her friend in order to move forward.

Vicki Gunvalson Gives Her Side of the Tres Amigas Story

“So we hired a manager, Paris D’Jon. And Paris is a brand manager, and he goes out and books bands and appearances like this and he’s like ‘I want this [Tres Amigas] show, you guys are going to hit it big.’ So he came on board and told Tamra about it. She’s like ‘Yeah I’m all about it.’ We did the Phoenix show, he got those booked. And then the situation happened with Shannon and Tamra didn’t really want to do the Phoenix show. But we did it and we were a big success, we sold out. And then while she was in Scotland [to film ‘The Traitors’] I guess she had second thoughts,” Gunvalson explained to Lewis on the air.

According to Gunvalson, when Judge returned from Scotland she did not inform Gunvalson or Beador of her change in heart, but rather called D’Jon directly. “And I have not talked to Tamra since Phoenix,” Gunvalson said.

“I guess anybody can back out of anything, but you give the people you’re doing it with a conversation. I’m hurt,” Gunvalson added.

Lewis had his own conversation with Judge, and said that she felt she made it clear from the beginning that she was very busy and wouldn’t be able to commit to a series of live shows without multiple weeks prior notice. Gunvalson countered, saying she’s also busy and that the trio agreed to lay out their shows for the rest of the year ahead of time, and would incorporate them around Judge’s RHOC season 18 filming schedule.

When Gunvalson’s executive assistant spoke up and said, “It would be good if you [and Judge] spoke directly,” Gunvalson responded, “I know. I have a lot to say to her,” before telling Lewis that next time he sees Judge to “Tell her to tell me she’s sorry.”

Tamra Judge Left Vicki Gunvalson Out of Memory

Judge took to Instagram on February 1 to share a throwback photo from the RHOC season 3 reunion, her first season as a Housewife. “Now here’s a throwback— my first reunion! 🍊 By the fashion, it looks more like we were at an office happy hour. Those bangs. 🙈,” Judge captioned the photo, in which she tagged all her co-stars (including host Andy Cohen) except for Gunvalson.

“Tell me you’re in the early 2000’s without telling me you’re in the early 2000’s 😂,” RHOC OG Housewife Jo De La Rosa commented.

Cohen shared his own photos from the day in a tribute post to Gunvalson in January 2020. “I remember the first reunion I did with Vicki Gunvalson. Occasionally our eyes would meet as I grilled the other women, and she would wink at me optimistically and effervescently as both of her deep dimples shone. She kept winking at me Year after year, and it always made my heart smile,” Cohen wrote.

