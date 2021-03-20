Housewife’s Husband Had One of ‘Deadliest Serial Killers’ as Babysitter

A Real Housewives of Dallas star recently confessed that her husband was babysat as a child by an infamous serial killer known as the “I-5 Killer.”

On Instagram, 40-year-old Stephanie Hollman shared that her husband Travis Hollman, 51, was babysat by Randall “Randy” Woodfield, an Oregon native linked to a series of killings, rapes and robberies throughout the 70s, according to The Oregonian. Woodfield earned his nickname after police say he committed his “gruesome” crimes along the West Coast highway running through Washington, Oregon and California, The Daily Mail reported.

“Happy Valentine’s Day @travishollman. I love doing life with you,” Stephanie Hollman, who lives with her husband and two sons in Dallas, captioned the photo of the smiling couple. “You are such a wonderful husband and father.”

“You are the only person I have ever met who was babysat by a serial killer and made it out alive (true story he was babysat by the I-5 killer),” she added. “Love you so much today and everyday.”

The reality star explained in the comment section that Travis Hollman grew up in Oswego, Oregon while Woodfield played college football in Portland, according to The Oregonian. Sports Illustrated said that Woodfield is believed to have been responsible for as many as 44 deaths, while CBS News dubbed him as one of “America’s deadliest serial killers.”

Fans flooded Stephanie Hollman’s post with comments encouraging her husband to share his story publicly on a platform such as Dateline NBC.

Woodfield is currently serving life in prison at the Oregon State Penitentiary, according to online state records.

Woodfield Hails From Oregon & Was Drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1974

Woodfield, born on December 26, 1950, hails from Salem, Oregon, according to People Pill. He was raised as one of three children in a middle-class home in Otter Rock, Oregon, by parents who were “well-known and well-regarded in the community,” Sports Illustrated reported.

The aspiring athlete played football at Newport High School, where he was later accused of “exposing himself to females” while standing on a bridge, the publication continued.

“According to law officials, Newport High’s coaches knew about the situation but, wanting to protect their star, chalked it up to an adolescent’s lapse in impulse control,” Sports Illustrated said. “Police say that when Woodfield turned 18, his juvenile record was expunged.”

After graduating from high school in 1969, Woodfield went on to play as a “star” wide receiver for Portland State University, The Oregonian said. During his time there, the student-athlete was convicted of indecent exposure twice, Sports Illustrated disclosed.

The Green Bay Packers drafted Woodfield in 1974, Sportscasting said — but the wide receiver was cut during training camp “after he was caught exposing himself yet again,” The Oregonian reported.

Because of Woodfield’s ‘Status’ as a Collegiate Athlete, Travis Hollman’s Parents Were Inspired to Hire Him as a Babysitter, According to Oxygen.com

Stephanie Hollman previously told Oxygen.com that her husband’s parents were friends with PSU’s football coach and would “enlist players to babysit for Travis and his sister when the adults wanted to go out.”

Woodfield and a fellow player babysat the two Hollman siblings multiple times, the publication reported. Hollman shared with Oxygen.com that her future husband was a fan of the star football player at the time.

Randall "Randy" Woodfield (b. December 26, 1950) is an American serial killer dubbed The I-5 Killer or The I-5 Bandit for the…https://t.co/Er4TjqNJpl pic.twitter.com/VeGZWr0Mpb — SerialKillers.US (@SerialAmerican) November 28, 2018

“He said that he [Woodfield] was better than most of his other babysitters and that he would play hide and go seek and tag and would be very active,” she explained to the publication.

Woodfield Was Arrested in 1981 After He Was Accused of Multiple Sexual Assaults, Robberies & Murders, According to Online Court Records & Numerous Media Reports

In 1975, Woodfield embarked on a series of robberies and sexual assaults of women at knifepoint in Portland, Oxygen.com reported. The former athlete was then accused of murdering multiple people between 1980 and 1981 in Washington, Oregon and California along the Interstate 5 corridor, People Pill said.

“His earliest-documented murder was that of Cherie Ayers, a former classmate whom he had known since childhood, in December 1980,” the news outlet claimed.

Cold Case Homicide Unit discussing DNA links to 4 more murders committed by serial killer Randy Woodfield. pic.twitter.com/DzInpT3j — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 10, 2012

Woodfield was eventually arrested in March 1981 on charges of murder, attempted murder and two counts of sodomy, Sports Illustrated reported. Although he was convicted of only one murder in June, as well as attempted murder, he was sentenced to life in prison plus 90 years, according to People Pill.

“In a subsequent trial, he was convicted of sodomy and improper use of a weapon in a sexual assault case, receiving 35 additional years to his sentence,” People Pill said.

Woodfield has denied committing the accusations, the news outlet said.

