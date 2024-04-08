Sutton Stracke Says RHOBH Alum Has Exhibited Hypocritical Behavior

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke is unhappy with her former castmate, Annemarie Wiley.

On April 5, Stracke took to X to share a clip from a February 2024 “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” interview, wherein Wiley shared her thoughts about RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais. In the video, Wiley stated that she and Beauvais “filmed a really fun afternoon,” where she and the actress had an “amazing” conversation. She also shared that she and Beauvais “had a lot in common.”

“We really bonded over a lot of things. With being the two Black women on the cast, there are certain things were we’re only going to kind of understand. And we need to lean on each other for those things and in those kind of incidences. So, Garcelle and I got along great,” said Wiley in the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” interview.

In her April 5 X upload, Stracke stated that she did not appreciate Wiley’s comments about Beauvais in another podcast interview.

“The hypocrisy of this woman is starting to wear at me. Great friends then to turn so severely weeks later on a different podcast? Ma’am,” wrote Stracke.

Annemarie Wiley Spoke About Garcelle Beauvais in an April 2024 Interview

While Stracke did not specify which interview she took issue with, Wiley spoke about Beauvais in an April 2 episode of the “Reality With The King” podcast, hosted by former Bravo producer, Carlos King. She stated that while Beauvais was initially welcoming, the actress’ attitude towards her eventually changed. Wiley suggested she believed Beauvais was adjusting her reactions based on opinions from the audience.

“She was [welcoming]. And then she wasn’t,” said Wiley. “She was and then as the show started airing and playing out and all of the sudden I’m being portrayed in a this light, and I’m the quote unquote villain. At least, I think I was. Then she wasn’t anymore.”

Wiley also stated that she believed Beauvais “has been able to get away with unnecessarily playing the race card so many times, unchallenged.”

“I think that’s been her play for so long,” said Wiley. “So then when I’m there, and as a Black woman, I can say, ‘You know what? Why didn’t you speak out about my microaggressions? Or at least support me.’ And she didn’t like that. Right? She didn’t like that at all.”

Wiley then stated that she believed Beauvais should have defended her against Stracke. She referenced that Beauvais was upset when her castmate Dorit Kemsley said she “attacked” her in RHOBH season 13. Reality Blurb reported that Stracke stated she believed Wiley had “kind of attacked [her]” on a March 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“[Beauvais] should have gone to her friend Sutton and said, ‘Sutton, it’s not okay to say she’s yelling at you and she’s not. Sutton, we had just talked about this last week at the reunion. You just said she attacked you on Watch What Happens Live.’ It’s the exact same thing. But she only wants to call it when it applies to her,” said Wiley.

In the same “Reality With The King” interview, Wiley clarified that she and Beauvais realized they had “all these things in common” while filming RHOBH.

“Once the show started playing, she played a different tune,” said the 41-year-old.

Sutton Stracke Shared Her Thoughts About Annemarie Wiley’s RHOBH Exit

In a March 2024 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live,” Stracke shared her thoughts about Wiley’s exit from RHOBH after the show’s 13th season. As fans are aware, Stracke and Wiley were at odds after the nurse anesthetist questioned the Georgia native’s narrow esophagus throughout RHOBH season 13.

“I will say my esophagus is very happy. And who?” said Stracke.

She clarified that she did “feel a little bad for her.” The mother of three noted, however, that she is not overly concerned about Wiley’s departure from the series.

“I really don’t give a [expletive],” said Stracke.

Before it was announced Wiley would not be appearing in RHOBH season 14, Stracke stated that she did not have any interest in communicating with her again. In a March 11 interview on “The Weekly Scoop with CJ,” she was asked if she would talk to Wiley “in the future.”

“No,” said Stracke.

The 14th season of RHOBH has not yet started production.