RHOBH Alum Thinks Dorit Kemsley Released Kyle Richards’ Text to Stay on Show

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp is unhappy with her former castmate, Dorit Kemsley‘s decision to release a text message from Kyle Richards.

In the February 26 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Mellencamp referenced that in the sneak peek for the RHOBH season 13 reunion, Kemsley told Erika Jayne that she believed Richards sent her a text message “basically trying to silence [her].” Kemsley also gave her phone to Jayne, who read Richards’ text while cameras rolled.

Mellencamp, who is close friends with Richards, stated she thought Kemsley was “really crossing the line” by showing Richards’ “private text message.” In addition, she said she felt “disgusted that [Kemsley] would do that to a friend.”

“This woman — by doing this, shows, ‘I am a friend to no one,'” said Mellencamp.

Mellencamp also theorized that Kemsley released the text message to remain on RHOBH.

“I think that was Dorit’s final Hail Mary of like, ‘You guys have to keep me on the show because here I am spilling something.’ That you never should have spilled,” said Mellencamp.

When Judge interjected that she believed Kemsley’s place on RHOBH was “solid,” Mellencamp replied, “I don’t think Dorit’s solid.” She explained that she does not believe Kemsley “has a good relationship with the majority of the women on the cast.”

“I don’t think she has a storyline other than the PTSD. Which she has been talking about for three years now,” continued Mellencamp.

The 42-year-old also stated that she thinks Kemsley’s “entire identity” is being an RHOBH star.

“There is something about her that solely cares about being on that television show,” said Mellencamp.

In addition, she did not believe Richards was trying to silence Kemsley with her text.

“This is saying, ‘Listen, we have a lot of other [expletive] to talk about. Why do we need to drag our friendship through the mud right now?'” said Mellencamp.

Kyle Richards Discussed Her Relationship With Dorit Kemsley in Her Text Message

According to the sneak peek for the RHOBH season 13 reunion, Richards explained that she was “hurt” by Kemsley’s comments regarding her relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, in her text message to her co-star. She clarified that she knew Kemsley was not aware of her and Umansky’s relationship issues when she made “most of these remarks.” In addition, she stated that she loves Kemsley and her family.

“I don’t want to lose someone else in my life over a TV show,” wrote Richards.

She then seemingly requested Kemsley to not mention their issues with each other while filming the RHOBH season 13 reunion.

“Relationships and YOU are more important to me than RHOBH,” continued Richards.

Kyle Richards Opened up About Her Separation Being Leaked to the Press

During a February 21 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Richards discussed having her separation leaked to the press on July 3, 2023. She stated that she was unsure who released the information, but noted that her estranged husband “had some ideas.”

“He was really upset about it. I was too. I have no idea. Someone hears something. They tell a friend who tells a friend. It’s always like that,” said Richards.

In the February 21 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Kemsley stated that she believed Umansky “thinks that it was someone in Kyle’s camp” who released the story. Sutton Stracke also theorized that the source was “either Kyle or Mauricio.”

“Or both of them. If you put it out there first then you can control it. Then you can deny it all you want,” said Stracke.

The first part of the RHOBH reunion airs on February 28 on Bravo.