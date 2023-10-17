Sutton Stracke Teases Partnership With Former RHOBH Co-Star Denise Richards

Sutton Stracke and Denise Richards are reuniting – and it’s not just for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cameras. In October 2023, the former co-stars posed for a photo together to tease a new business collaboration. Stracke posted the photo on Instagram with a teasy caption.

“Good things coming soon with this Bond Girl and @suttonbrands #sustainability in fashion,” Stracke wrote, adding the hashtag #NBS1971.

The Bond Girl reference is to Richards’ role as Dr. Christmas Jones in the 1999 James Bond movie “The World Is Not Enough.” The Sutton Brands tag references Stracke’s sustainable fashion company. And the NBS tag means non-binary, Stracke shared in a separate post.

While Stracke didn’t reveal exactly what the partnership entails, it appears that Richards will soon be going fashion forward with her.

Sutton Stracke Opened Up About Her Sustainable Fashion Company

When Stracke first joined RHOBH in 2020, fans saw the grand opening of her self-titled boutique in West Hollywood. But three years later, she’s looking past designer duds with the “circular” fashion house, Sutton Brands. In September, she told BravoTV.com that more than half of the clothing that gets returned online goes into the trash. The RHOBH star explained that her company’s mission will be to recycle wasted clothing. “In order to be truly sustainable, it has to be recycled back into fashion — so that’s what we’re doing,” she said.

In a separate interview with Us Weekly, Stracke said that while she loves fashion, she wants to be part of the “solution.” “I think we don’t realize how much fashion is injuring our planet,” she said.

She also hinted that celebrity friends would be joining in for future launches for her “green” clothing line. “We’re going to use celebrities to help educate everyone on how important sustainability is,” she said.

Stracke Remained Friends With Richards Following Her RHOBH Exit

Richards appeared as a cast member for two seasons of RHOBH before exiting the show in 2020. But she stayed friendly with several cast members, including Stracke.

In June 2022, Stracke met up with Richards for a lunch date along with co-star Garcelle Beauvais. Social media photos of the meetup created buzz, but Stracke said the three just had a good old-fashioned catch-up.

“It’s so funny. I think everybody is dying to know and unfortunately, we talked about our children and [were] just catching up,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I had not seen Denise since our reunion show, so it was really nice to see her and kind of catch up with family stuff.”

In October 2022, Stracke lunched with Richards again, but solo.

“Love a good catch up!#housewives will be housewives,” Stracke captioned an Instagram photo of herself proposing with Richards at an eatery in Malibu.

Richards also shared the photo on her Instagram page. “Had a fun lunch with you beautiful Ms. Sutton girl. Glad we caught up,” the “Wild Things” star wrote. “Although I think we could have chatted through their dinner shift.”

In 2023, Richards also returned to film scenes for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Season 14 premieres October 25, 2023 on Bravo.

