Sutton Stracke Addresses Speculation About Her Season 13 Reunion Health Scare

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke is addressing speculation about her recent health scare.

Reality Blurb reported that an X user commented on a moment from the RHOBH season 13 reunion trailer, where Stracke is shown uncontrollably shaking and being attended to by the paramedics. “Aren’t tremors a sign of alcohol withdrawal?” read the RHOBH viewer’s February 21 post, which has since been deleted. Stracke was quick to reply to the comment, writing, “That was not the problem. Discontinue this false narrative.”

Fans Shared Their Thoughts About The X Post

Several Reddit users flocked to the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit to share their thoughts about the X post regarding Stracke’s health scare during the season 13 reunion. Several fans came to Stracke’s defense in the February 21 Reddit post.

“I’m over the speculation as well. It’s not fun or interesting,” wrote a commenter.

“Didn’t even watch the reunion and jumped on the opportunity 🙄 Some people really don’t understand the gravity of some things they say. Alledging alcoholism, cheating or mental illnesses is not okay just because it’s online or about a housewife,” added another.

“Lol, what? Tremors can be for a whole host of reasons,” shared a third person.

Sutton Stracke Reacted to Dorit Kemsley & Kyle Richards’ Comments About Her Drinking

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley shared their thoughts about Stracke’s alcohol consumption in RHOBH season 13, episode 6. In a December 2023 “RHOBH After Show” episode, Stracke stated she appreciated that her castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff brought Richards and Kemsley’s suggesting she had an alcohol dependency to her attention. She stated that she believed Richards and Kemsley’s remarks were “intentionally damaging.”

Minkoff also explained why she decided to tell Stracke about Richards and Kemsley’s comments.

“If someone said about me that I’m that type of person to put vodka in my coffee — I felt like the implication is ‘I am an alcoholic that drinks all the time.’ I would want someone to tell me. So I could defend myself,” said Minkoff.

Kemsley stated that she did not mean ill-intent when she stated she would not “be surprised” if Stracke put vodka in her coffee.

“My intention when I had said that was more of, ‘Listen, I know she is a drinker.’ She doesn’t hide the fact that she is a drinker. It was kind of like, ‘I don’t know if she’s the type that puts vodka in her coffee,'” said the mother of two.

Kyle Richards Opened Up About the Season 13 Reunion

Richards shared what fans can expect from the upcoming RHOBH season 13 reunion, filmed in January 2024, in a February 2024 interview with E! News. Richards stated that she had difficulty filming the reunion, presumably because of speculation regarding her separation from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

“This was the worst torture. This reunion was — I mean they are never fun, it is the worst day of the year, honestly,” said Richards.

She stated, however, that she believed the season 13 reunion was stranger than the show’s past reunions.

“This one was not only emotional, and people crying and screaming, it was also bizarre,” said Richards. “I mean there were moments that were so bizarre, I was just like, ‘I don’t even know.’ Very strange.”