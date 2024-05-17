Tamra Judge Says RHOC Season 18 Marks Major Milestone for ‘Housewives’ Franchise

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 18 wrapped filming in April 2024, and cast member Tamra Judge just revealed that the upcoming season marks a major milestone for the entire “Real Housewives” franchise.

“Can you believe Season 18 is the 100th season of the Real Housewives franchise? We have watched 100 SEASONS!!! 🤯 #RHOC,” Judge wrote in a May 17 tweet.

RHOC is the first series in the “Housewives” franchise and is also the first to reach its 18th season. Over the years, RHOC has celebrated plenty of milestones, reaching its 300th episode (including reunion specials) in season 17, with over two dozen ladies holding an orange in the main credits over the seasons.

RHOC Also Featured the Franchise’s 100th Housewife

Queens of Bravo commented below Judge’s tweet, writing, “Will the 100th Housewife be on the 100th season???” alongside a photo of Judge’s former co-star Peggy Sulahian. Sulahian appeared on one season of RHOC, season 12. While her stay on the series was short, her legacy lives on. She joined the series through her friend and co-star Lydia McLaughlin.

“One of our researchers at ‘Watch What Happens Live’ has been counting all of the Housewives in history and he realized that we’re up to our 100th,” Andy Cohen told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 ahead of Sulahian’s casting announcement. “We’re excited about the announcement!”

Judge responded to the Queens of Bravo tweet, writing, “Oh Peggy! Wonder what she’s up to?”

Fans were excited to see Judge engaging with the conversation about Sulahian, and had a request for the RHOC star, with one user writing in reply, “PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE HAVE HER ON TWOTS I LITERALLY BEG OF YOU,” and another adding, “invite her to your podcast!!!” referring to “Two Ts In a Pod”, the podcast Judge hosts with former “Beverly Hills” Housewife Teddi Mellencamp.

While Sulahian hasn’t appeared on RHOC in quite some time, she still boasts her status as the 100th Housewife in her Instagram bio.

RHOC Season 18 Will See Familiar Faces Return

While RHOC season 18 will be a landmark season for the franchise, fans can also look forward to seeing quite a few familiar faces in the new season. RHOC stars Judge, Heather Dubrow, and Shannon Beador will all be returning for the new season alongside newer series regulars Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and season 17 newbie Jennifer Pedranti.

Alongside the main cast members, former orange-holder Alexis Bellino will be making her return to the series in a Friend of the Housewives role. Bellino is currently dating Beador’s ex, John Janssen, a point of tension for the two former co-stars that is sure to come up in the new season.

In addition to these returning stars, one OG RHOC cast member made an unexpected guest appearance towards the end of filming. Jo De La Rosa, who starred in the first two seasons of the series popped up on Judge’s social media page. There is also speculation that season 1 star Jeana Keough could appear in a guest capacity in the new season after appearing on Judge’s Instagram alongside Tammy Knickerbocker, who joined the series in seasons 2 and 3.

READ NEXT: RHONY Star Calls Newest Cast Member Rebecca Minkoff ‘Boring’ in Hot Mic Moment